Part of Route 9 in Lower Township reopens after accident

Lower Township police said the section Route 9 between Breakwater and Tabernacle roads was closed for about eight hours Sunday.
Police put out the warning just after 1 p.m. Sunday, citing a vehicle crash on Route 9 that closed part of the road and will require a detour "for the next few hours," police said. Police said at 9 p.m. that the road was reopened but to use caution as crews were still on the scene repairing the damage.
Police advised motorists to utilize Seashore Road as an alternative route.
