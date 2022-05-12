Part of Route 50 in Hamilton Township closed due to junkyard fire

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The north and southbound lanes of a portion of Route 50 north of the Atlantic City Expressway are temporarily closed Thursday night due to a fire at a junkyard along the road, Hamilton Township police said.
The closure is between the expressway and the entrance to the Atlantic County 4-H Fairgrounds. Police advised motorists to seek an alternate route.
Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, the Twitter account @911__ICE tweeted about several departments responding to a fire at American Recycling at 3210 Route 50 in the South Egg Harbor section of Galloway Township.
Several companies including Laureldale, Cologne and Egg Harbor City were initially on the scene. Mays Landing, South Egg Harbor and Weymouth fire companies also responded, as did Hamilton Township EMS.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.