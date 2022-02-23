Part of Ocean Drive in Avalon closed through March 10

AVALON — Ocean Drive has been closed from 67th to 70th streets until March 10 for utility construction, Cape May County said Wednesday.
The road will remain unpassable Monday through Thursday, 24 hours per day, and a detour will be implemented for all traffic, the county said in a news release. Residents will still have access to their properties.
Southbound traffic will be detoured at 67th Street to Dune Drive to 70th Street and back to Ocean Drive. Northbound traffic will be detoured at 70th Street to Dune Drive to 67th Street and back to Ocean Drive.
— John Russo
