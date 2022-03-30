Part of Bayshore Road in Lower, Middle to close Monday for two weeks

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Starting Monday, Bayshore Road will be closed to traffic beginning just north of the Lower Township water tower to just south of Rutledge Avenue in Middle Township to allow for the installation of a water main.

The road is expected to be closed for two weeks, 24 hours per day, Lower Township police said in a news release.

Local businesses will remain accessible, and detours will be put in place, police said.

​​Northbound Bayshore Road traffic wishing to access the Del Haven section of Middle Township and/or Route 47 will be directed east onto Fulling Mill Road to Route 47. Traffic will then proceed north on 47 to access Bayshore and proceed up to Rutledge Avenue or continue on Route 47 heading north.

Southbound Route 47 traffic approaching Bayshore Road and wishing to continue south on Bayshore will continue along Route 47 south to Fulling Mill Road. Traffic will then go west onto Fulling Mill back to Bayshore, where drivers can continue south.

Local northbound Bayshore Road traffic will be permitted to continue north on Bayshore to Miami Avenue and can proceed to the Lower Township senior citizens center.

Local southbound traffic on Bayshore approaching from Route 47 will be permitted to continue to travel south to Rutledge Avenue in Middle Township and can access County Park South.

There will be a full closure at the culvert crossing and near Rutledge Avenue on the north side of the culvert crossing as well.

