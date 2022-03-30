 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Part of Bayshore Road in Lower, Middle to close Monday for two weeks

  • 0
Cape May County Carousel
Nicholas Huba

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Starting Monday, Bayshore Road will be closed to traffic beginning just north of the Lower Township water tower to just south of Rutledge Avenue in Middle Township to allow for the installation of a water main.

The road is expected to be closed for two weeks, 24 hours per day, Lower Township police said in a news release.

Local businesses will remain accessible, and detours will be put in place, police said.

​​Northbound Bayshore Road traffic wishing to access the Del Haven section of Middle Township and/or Route 47 will be directed east onto Fulling Mill Road to Route 47. Traffic will then proceed north on 47 to access Bayshore and proceed up to Rutledge Avenue or continue on Route 47 heading north. 

Southbound Route 47 traffic approaching Bayshore Road and wishing to continue south on Bayshore will continue along Route 47 south to Fulling Mill Road. Traffic will then go west onto Fulling Mill back to Bayshore, where drivers can continue south. 

People are also reading…

Local northbound Bayshore Road traffic will be permitted to continue north on Bayshore to Miami Avenue and can proceed to the Lower Township senior citizens center. 

Local southbound traffic on Bayshore approaching from Route 47 will be permitted to continue to travel south to Rutledge Avenue in Middle Township and can access County Park South.

There will be a full closure at the culvert crossing and near Rutledge Avenue on the north side of the culvert crossing as well.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden Administration looks to give NASA historic 2023 budget

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News