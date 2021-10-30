Part of 34th Street in Ocean City to close for water work

OCEAN CITY — Beginning on Tuesday, 34th Street will be closed between West and Asbury avenues to allow for sewer improvements by New Jersey American Water, Cape May County said Saturday.
Eastbound 34th Street traffic will be detoured south onto West Avenue then east to 35th Street and north to Asbury back to 34th Street. Westbound 34th Street traffic will be detoured south onto Asbury then west onto 35th Street then north onto West Avenue and back to 34th Street, the county said in a news release.
This will be a 24-hour-a-day closure and is anticipated to remain in place for at least two weeks, including weekends, the county said.
On Thursday and Friday, there may be daily lane shifts or a temporary lane closure on West Avenue from 35th to 34th streets as the contractor digs test pits and stages materials in advance of the sewer work, the county said. During this time, lane shifts/closures will be temporary with full access to the road being restored each day.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.