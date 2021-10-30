 Skip to main content
Part of 34th Street in Ocean City to close for water work
Part of 34th Street in Ocean City to close for water work

A coastal flood warning continues until 9 p.m. Friday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci was in Ocean City on the corner of West Avenue and 42nd street, to give an update to the situation. Moderate flood stage was likely in spots up and down the coast.

OCEAN CITY — Beginning on Tuesday, 34th Street will be closed between West and Asbury avenues to allow for sewer improvements by New Jersey American Water, Cape May County said Saturday. 

Eastbound 34th Street traffic will be detoured south onto West Avenue then east to 35th Street and north to Asbury back to 34th Street. Westbound 34th Street traffic will be detoured south onto Asbury then west onto 35th Street then north onto West Avenue and back to 34th Street, the county said in a news release. 

This will be a 24-hour-a-day closure and is anticipated to remain in place for at least two weeks, including weekends, the county said.

On Thursday and Friday, there may be daily lane shifts or a temporary lane closure on West Avenue from 35th to 34th streets as the contractor digs test pits and stages materials in advance of the sewer work, the county said. During this time, lane shifts/closures will be temporary with full access to the road being restored each day.

