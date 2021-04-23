 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Parkway upgrades planned to strengthen Cape May County energy grid
0 comments

Parkway upgrades planned to strengthen Cape May County energy grid

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel traffic updates icon.jpg

Construction work on the Garden State Parkway may soon begin to prevent storm-related power outages.

Atlantic City Electric is in the process of rebuilding a transmission line running from Middle Township to the Wildwoods, the company said in a news release. Beginning Monday, there will be intermittent overnight lane closure 10 p.m.-4 a.m. between exits 4 and 6. The closures will be in effect until May 2.

According to the release, the project will upgrade four miles of critical trasmission line between the township and the Wildwoods, improving energy reliability for more than 24,000 ACE customers. Existing utility poles will be replaced with new, stronger steel poles and modern equipment.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gender reveal explosion rocks New Hampshire towns

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News