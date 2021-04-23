Parkway upgrades planned to strengthen Cape May County energy grid

Construction work on the Garden State Parkway may soon begin to prevent storm-related power outages.
Atlantic City Electric is in the process of rebuilding a transmission line running from Middle Township to the Wildwoods, the company said in a news release. Beginning Monday, there will be intermittent overnight lane closure 10 p.m.-4 a.m. between exits 4 and 6. The closures will be in effect until May 2.
According to the release, the project will upgrade four miles of critical trasmission line between the township and the Wildwoods, improving energy reliability for more than 24,000 ACE customers. Existing utility poles will be replaced with new, stronger steel poles and modern equipment.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
