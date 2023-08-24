UPPER TOWNSHIP – Township Committee has approved new limits on parking at the foot of the Corson’s Inlet Bridge leading into Strathmere, but covered a fraction of what some in the community expected.

The ordinance, approved unanimously, also limits parking within 25 feet of a stop sign and within 5 feet of any crosswalk, township attorney Anthony Monzo said.

The ordinance will prevent parking along Commonwealth Avenue in the Strathmere section of the township for 108 feet from the approach joint of the bridge on the west side of the road, and 40 feet on the east side.

The average car length is 14.7 feet, which means the ordinance will remove spaces for about 10 cars along that section of road.

Monzo said the Board of Cape May County Commissioners also had to approve the no-parking zone, which has already happened.

But the county resolution approved listed the distance as “linear feet,” abbreviated with a lowercase lf. That meant some misunderstanding as 108lf had been misinterpreted as 1,081 feet. That distance would include more than the distance from the foot of the bridge to the next block. Similarly, the east side of the block appeared to some to be 401 feet.

Committee members and township administrator Gary DeMarzo emphasized the difference at the recent meeting.

“Tony, can you give us those distances again?” DeMarzo said. “Just want to get that on the record there.”

There were no comments from the public con the ordinance at the meeting.

In recent years, the foot of the bridge has become a popular and crowded area to park. According to Ted Kingston, a longtime Strathmere resident, few people used to park there, but now it is crowded even in the winter.

“What did they think was going to happen when they doubled the capacity of the Deauville?” he said. The nearby Deauville Inn, which has been in Strathmere since the 1890s, has expanded its operation with additional use of outside tables and a beach bar.

Kingston said Deauville patrons and employees use the shoulder of the road approaching the toll bridge to park. In earlier years, the area was rarely used for parking.

In 2020, parking in Strathmere became intensely crowded, leading the township to hire a parking enforcement officer in 2021. Before that, all parking tickets were issued by State Police troopers, who handle police operations for Upper Township.