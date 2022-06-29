Parking restrictions prepared for North Cape May fireworks festival

NORTH CAPE MAY — Lower Township police are planning to prohibit street parking along Beach Drive and Shore Road all day Sunday for a fireworks show later that night.

"No Parking" signs will be posted along the streets to stop parking between 8 a.m. and the event's conclusion, which police anticipate being around 11 p.m.

The area will also be closed from Town Bank Road to Lincoln Boulevard, given a heavy pedestrian volume on the bay front attending the event, from 3 p.m. until the event finishes, police said.

Additionally, David C. Douglass Park will be closed Sunday and reopen Monday, police said.

The last block of Washington Boulevard, from Atlantic Avenue to Beach Drive, will be posted “No Parking” from 10 a.m. Saturday until Monday while amusement rides are set up and broken down. Vendors and amusement rides will stay open until about 10:00 p.m., police said.

Police are reminding drivers that they'll be issued parking citations for blocking driveways, fire hydrants and intersections. Legal parking will be available throughout the township's North Cape May section, including handicap parking on Holmes Avenue, between Atlantic Avenue and Beach Drive, and Town Bank Road, between Fairview Road and Beach Drive, police said.

Police will be set up at a command center at Lincoln Boulevard and Beach Drive in the event of emergencies, including a missing child, police said.

Tuesday is the planned rain date for the event, which will follow the same schedule should the date be needed.

