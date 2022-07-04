Parking in shore towns taking a new turn

MARGATE — Ken Adelman and his girlfriend, Stephanie Kneble, like to ride their bike around town to go to the grocery store, or even go out for a bite to eat, but it's not because they want the exercise.

It's because parking here in the summer months can be awful on Absecon Island, which is home to Atlantic City, as well as the "Downbeach" communities of Ventnor, Longport and Margate.

Residents familiar with the shore towns here say finding parking on weekends or on big summer holidays is a motorized game of musical chairs. One weekends, side streets quick fill up with crawling cars as motorists circle the block waiting for a departing vehicle. In Atlantic City, where millions of tourists visit the casinos annually, parking is plentiful, if pricey. But south of the casino resort, Downbeach residents, visitors and officials have accepted the fact that their communities never have enough parking for everyone.

"Parking has been tight, but it's always been this way for as long as I can remember," said Kneble, 27, who was born and raised in Margate.

"I think now it's because Margate is starting to get more popular," said Adelman.

In a neighboring Ventnor at a city council meeting last month, several residents also complained about parking problems in different variations.

Chuck Johnson, a Ventnor resident who lives in a business district, voiced his concerns about there being no free parking in his neighborhood, and that all the parking spots available in his neighborhood were metered parking.

Ventnor city officials noted that the meters were there to deter people from parking there all day. The city also unveiled this spring a parking app designed to improve enforcement and help keep turnover of parking spots in popular areas.

Margate is also using the same mobile parking meter app as well.

Although the year round population in Margate has slowly decreased over the years, according to data from the United States Census Bureau, the beach town gets the most visitors and short-term residents during the summer.

And with the holiday weekend approaching, that only means more problems.

"On the weekends and holidays, parking is much worse," said Andrew Gillman, from Margate, who watches the parking lot on South Essex Avenue for Robert's Place, a small, popular bar and restaurant on Atlantic Ave. "The cops are giving people more tickets than they have all summer."

Gillman and other residents, said that the hardest parts to find parking during tourist season were on Atlantic Ave, which is a block away from the beach, and beach blocks located steps away from the sand.

Other locations residents pointed out that were hard to find parking at were busy businesses on Ventnor Avenue, particularly near Casel's Marketplace, the Wawa, or other popular places like Tomatoes on Amherst Avenue.

"Hubs of people means parking is always going to be tight," said Kneble, who noted it's worth riding her bike everywhere to avoid the parking hassle, while also avoiding the people walking in and out of the street.

Kneble said the parking situation is so bad, that she's seen that residents are resorting to using electric bikes and golf carts instead of driving big cars and trucks to maneuver around the parking problem.

Ventnor resident, Andy Lowe, suggested solution introduced during the Ventnor city council meeting last month was to offer residents a residential parking permit, or a beach block parking permit for those interested.

Gillman said sometimes visitors get annoyed, rude and even disrespectful towards him when they find out the parking lot he guards is for Robert's Place only, and suggested there be more public parking lots and spaces in general.

Kneble said she didn't even know if there was a possibility to solve Margate's parking issue since she noted the city couldn't limit the amount of people wanting to visit the city, and park in it. She also noted the shore town didn't have the space for it, and said electric bikes and golf carts were alternative routes to get past finding parking.

Adelman said he had a different way on how the city could approach the parking situation.

"Listen, I don't have a golf cart, but hear me out," said Adelman. "Since everyone's getting those electric bikes and golf carts, Ventnor Avenue should have angled parking spots for golf carts."

Contact Selena Vazquez: 609-272-7225 svazquez@pressofac.com

