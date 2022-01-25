Parents rally to prevent Atlantic City Skate Zone's possible shutdown

"With such a long tradition of skating here, in Atlantic City, it would just be very sad to not have ice in the Atlantic County area," Tammy DeFelice, one of the club's coaches, told The Press before the meeting.

Olivia Margulis is an alumnus of the club and sometimes still coaches at the Skate Zone. She's been skating at the rink since she's been 5, going on to compete internationally with Team USA in Europe.

"The closest rink is like an hour away," Margulis said. "Some kids don't have that ability with school or their parents' work schedules."

Not having a local ice rink will take away the chance for young people in the city and nearby communities to learn competitive skating and ice hockey skills, she said.

"It's just really heartbreaking if it goes away because those kids won't have that same chance," she added.

The over-20-year-old building needs repairs to its infrastructure, from the roof to the machine attached to the building that helps create the ice.

The legs on that machine are corroded, which could lead to a possible collapse. Sometimes, it leaks Freon in the warmer months, Operations Manager Steve Bergeron explained.