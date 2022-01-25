Parents rally to prevent Atlantic City Skate Zone's possible shutdown

ATLANTIC CITY — Some of the Atlantic City Skate Zone's reliable public skating customers, hockey players and figure skaters are furious that the nearly 23-year-old ice rink may close before spring, leaving their nearest rink at least
Black Bear Sports Group, which leases the building from the CRDA, said it plans to vacate the building March 7, shutting its doors until someone else could take over.
The company is eager to lease the building long term to address lagging repair work, but it is leaving because the CRDA cannot accommodate their desire, General Manager Jared Siganuk said. Some estimate that about $300,000 is needed for repairs.
The sports company, which manages 30 rinks nationwide, has until April 14 to vacate the building, after which it will fall back to the city's control because it owns the land. From there, the doors would stay shut until a new tenant would take over.
CRDA said it's working with the city government on plans for the nearly 23-year-old ice rink's future, CRDA Communications Director Karen Martin said.
"The CRDA remains steadfast in its commitment to the residents of Atlantic City and will continue to partner with the city as it considers the future use of the building/site - consistent with CRDA’s mission," Martin said in a statement Wednesday.
Mayor Marty Small Sr.'s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
City Councilman Jesse Kurtz, which represents the city's sixth ward, where the building is located, also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The company previously cautioned Siganuk about scheduling events and ice times too far in advance, a sign he said indicated a possible shut down was looming.
He has been the hockey director for 12 years and general manager for six, and he, like others in the community, doesn't want to see one of the Jersey Shore's more non-tourism assets cease operations.
"We do well, especially during the winter season with public skating revenues," Siganuk said.
Black Bear began operating the facility in September 2020.
Attempts to contact Black Bear representatives were unsuccessful Wednesday.
The Skate Zone is most notable for being the home ice rink of several area hockey programs, including Stockton University and other adult and youth leagues.
A petition started by concerned citizens and hockey players has been circulating online, receiving thousands of signatures.
State Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, also pledged his support for preventing a shutdown, an effort other lawmakers are backing, he said.
"We're here to help," Polistina told the group Tuesday night, adding that he spoke to CRDA officials about the meeting.
CRDA officials, however, did not attend the meeting.
Jenny Gleghorn, of New Gretna, whose children participate in the Atlantic City Sharks hockey program at the rink, told the group that ideally the building should be taken over by the city. She added that estimates suggest about $300,000 is needed for repairs.
"Don't take your foot off the gas," Gleghorn said to the crowd. "Keep signing the petition, keep reaching out to people you know to help."
The rink has been home to hockey players and figure skaters alike since opening Nov. 4, 1999, when the Philadelphia Flyers owned the building and several sister rinks in South Jersey and Pennsylvania. Over the years, many professional and competitive skaters learned to balance themselves on two thin blades at the rink.
The Atlantic City Figure Skating Club, which was founded in the 1930s and is one of the oldest figure skating clubs in the country, has used the rink since it opened. If it were to close, they'd continue to skate, but the nearest options are at least a county away.
"With such a long tradition of skating here, in Atlantic City, it would just be very sad to not have ice in the Atlantic County area," Tammy DeFelice, one of the club's coaches, told The Press before the meeting.
Olivia Margulis is an alumnus of the club and sometimes still coaches at the Skate Zone. She's been skating at the rink since she's been 5, going on to compete internationally with Team USA in Europe.
"The closest rink is like an hour away," Margulis said. "Some kids don't have that ability with school or their parents' work schedules."
Not having a local ice rink will take away the chance for young people in the city and nearby communities to learn competitive skating and ice hockey skills, she said.
"It's just really heartbreaking if it goes away because those kids won't have that same chance," she added.
The over-20-year-old building needs repairs to its infrastructure, from the roof to the machine attached to the building that helps create the ice.
The legs on that machine are corroded, which could lead to a possible collapse. Sometimes, it leaks Freon in the warmer months, Operations Manager Steve Bergeron explained.
Gleghorn said replacing it would cost around $100,000. If it goes, ice skating is gone.
"You're basically done," Bergeron said.
