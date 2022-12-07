Pannullo's run comes to an end with Ocean City resident an all-time 'Jeopardy!' great

The era of Cris Pannullo on “Jeopardy!” has come to an end, but he finishes his run as one of the show’s all-time greats.

Pannullo, the “Jeopardy!” super champion from Ocean City, lost in a match on the episode that aired Tuesday.

His defeat comes at the hands of Andy Tirrell, who researches political science and international relations at the University of San Diego, in what was a fiercely fought match to end his regular-season run.

Pannullo entered the Final Jeopardy round with $12,600, giving him a narrow $700 lead. There had been eight lead changes in the Double Jeopardy round alone, with Tirrell vying with the champion for an advantage heading into the end of the game.

Pannullo had dominated most of his matches and staged a handful of quick comebacks in what hand been an astonishing streak for the champion.

But the last question, asking for William Shakespeare’s play “The Tempest,” was where Pannullo’s magic ran out. He bet and lost $11,201 on the question, giving way for Tirrell to take the lead with his more conservative, $3,499 bet.

Pannullo’s loss dropped him to third in the match, behind Meghan Mello, an athletic trainer from North Smithfield, Rhode Island. He won $1,000 on the day for the third-place consolation prize.

The loss closes a run that saw Pannullo reach 21 wins and amass $748,286 in regular-season cash earnings, statistics that rank as the sixth- and fifth-most all time, respectively.

Pannullo had dominated matches during his run, clinching 17 before the Final Jeopardy round began. A former professional poker player, Pannullo grew famous for his at times aggressive strategy and ruthless pursuit of the show’s Daily Double questions. His command of the board led him to 48 of the 63 possible Daily Doubles during his run heading into Tuesday, something, when paired with his daring wagers, that added about $175,000 to his total score.

The champion gave a look into his personal life during his time on the show. He told host Ken Jennings he was the oldest of five children, that he has a pet rabbit and about a lingering feud over a Scattergories game he played some 15 years ago. He alluded to his girlfriend frequently, often ending his bets in a signature “221” to represent her Feb. 21 birthday. (A romantic gesture he joked was at first lost on her.)

He discussed his father Tuesday. While he sometimes works nights and could not catch each game, his father’s girlfriend regularly texted him updates and he in turn texted his son to let him know he was proud of him after each match.

“He’s been thrilled,” Pannullo said. “It’s been great to get texts from him, especially knowing it’s not because I owe him money or anything like that,” Pannullo said jokingly.

Pannullo is now a definitive part of the “Jeopardy!” pantheon, joining figures such as reigning Tournament of Champions winner Amy Schneider; 2019 super champion James Holzhauer; and Jennings, who is the show’s all-time leader in wins and regular-season earnings.

Pannullo’s campaign on the show is not over just yet. He is guaranteed a spot in the 2023 Tournament of Champions to be held next year.