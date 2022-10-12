It was a battle between “two buzzsaws,” but the reigning South Jersey Jeopardy champion landed the final blow.

Cris Pannullo, of Ocean City, won his eighth consecutive match of “Jeopardy!” on an episode that aired Tuesday night, adding over $50,000 in winnings to his already historic campaign. It was a closely fought match between the champion and challenger Mike Elliott, with each trading daring wagers to make for an electric finish.

The pivotal moments of the match were the second-round Daily Doubles. Pannullo, with a $4,000 lead over Elliott, put $11,000 of his then $12,400 score on the line in a question about astronomy. Correctly answering that asteroids Ceres and Pallas are found between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter, Pannullo gave himself an astronomical $15,000 lead and seeming to put the game out of reach.

But courage did not fail Elliott, a meat cutter originally from Derry, New Hampshire. The challenger asked for a true Daily Double, risking his entire $11,600 score to draw close to the champion, who was then at $29,800.

“I’ve waited my whole life to say this,” Elliott said to host Ken Jennings. “Let’s make it a true Daily Double.”

Elliott won his bet, answering President Abraham Lincoln had used the word “hallow” to describe what fallen U.S. soldiers had done to the battlefield of Gettysburg. He was just $6,600 behind Pannullo after the bet, making for what was just the second truly competitive match in the champion’s eight-game run.

The tenacity on display would not be able to fuel an upset.

The pair entered Final Jeopardy with Pannullo leading at $37,400 and Elliott in second with $26,800. The Final Jeopardy question asked contestants for the name of a ship which was rediscovered in 1989, sunk in 1941 and named after a man who had died in 1898. Elliott gave the wrong response of “the Andrea Doria,” losing $18,200. Pannullo, per usual, knew the answer, which was “the Bismark.” He increased his final score to $53,601 and extended his win streak to eight games.

Pannullo showcased his bold style of play early as well.

Although down to Elliott at the first commercial break, Pannullo had a $1,000 lead when he found the first-round Daily Double. He nevertheless went all in on the first Daily Double question, something Jennings noted had become “tradition.” Again, Pannullo won the bet, answering that the phrase which fell out of use among the Huston Association of Realtors in 2020 was “master bedroom.”

Marsha Free – who comes from Duluth, Georgia and gave her job title as executive assistant to the principal – rounded out the trio of contestants. Battling her way out of the red at times, Free finished with a final score of $1,600. Jennings said she had “fought valiantly against, as (late host Alex Trebek) might say, two buzzsaws.”

Pannullo described himself during the game as having been a “big overachiever” in elementary school, who later learned to relax as an “underachiever.” It could be that relaxation that has given Pannullo, a former professional poker player and sports-analytics data provider, the poise to make his characteristic high-stake bets. The champion himself, needing to get back to the game, only spoke briefly to it.

“At some point in middle school, I realized there was a lot less pressure to be an underachiever and I sort of maintained that attitude throughout my life,” Pannullo said. “And I’m glad being an underachiever here has garnered certain winnings.”

Elliott said that he and his roommate had made montage videos during his freshman year of college. They covered contemporary moments in history, such as the famed 3-0 game comeback of the Boston Red Sox over the New York Yankees to win the 2004 American League Championship Series. Also among those historic moments for which they had made a video, was the 2004 win streak of Jennings, whose 74 consecutive regular-season matches won and over $2.5 million in regular-season cash winnings are records for the most all time.

While it is unclear if Pannullo has reached that level of fame, he has made history of his own. Jennings said before Tuesday’s match that Pannullo’s total winnings was among the 20 highest in the show’s history.

“He is certainly making a mark here on the Alex Trebek Stage,” Jennings said.

His total winnings are now higher still, at $275,502. He will defend his title for an eighth time on an episode to air in most of South Jersey on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on channel 6abc.