Pannullo wins 10th straight in Jeopardy for over $330,000 in total winnings

Propelled by his mastery of Daily Double questions, the Jeopardy champion from South Jersey extended his win streak to double digits.

Cris Pannullo, of Ocean City, won his 10th consecutive game of “Jeopardy!” on an episode that aired Thursday. His challengers were Andrew Jiang, an options trader from Brooklyn, New York; and Zack Russell, a contracting officer from Dayton, Ohio.

While the match was closer than many of Pannullo’s other outings, it was still a strong performance for the champion. Pannullo clinched the game on the last question of the Double Jeopardy round, which was worth $400, correctly answering that the taillights of new Mini Cooper cars resemble the Union Jack. He rose his score to $20,400, putting the game just out of reach for second-place Russell, who was at $10,000.

Pannullo could have afforded to wager as much as $399 and still win the match, but opted to bet nothing in Final Jeopardy, leaving him at $20,400 for the day. Jiang had bet everything and dropped to zero, while Russell rose to $10,801. The Final Jeopardy question had asked for the 1970 documentary in which farmer Max Yasgur is left feeling overwhelmed, with the right response being “Woodstock.”

The closeness of the match was partly due to a mistake Pannullo in the first Daily Double question of the second round. He lost $5,000 on a question asking for the love song popularly attributed, and likely misattributed, to King Henry VIII of England, cutting him down to $6,000. (The correct answer was “Greensleeves.”)

He rebounded later in the round when he found the third Daily Double of the game, correctly answering that the petit bourgeois horse Mollie was from the book “Animal Farm.” He rose his score to that question $20,000, good for a $12,400 lead.

The champion found the first-round Daily Double while still down $600 and bet his entire $1,400 score. Pannulloo correctly answered “diamonds” when asked for the substance that some scientists believe carbon is compressed into in Uranus’ atmosphere. At the end of the first round he was up $5,200 over with an $8,600 score.

Pannullo said during the game that he was a fan of the New York Red Bulls, formerly the MetroStars, a team in Major League Soccer. He noted that he had been to three of the team’s cup finals and it had lost all three. Despite the misfortune, Pannullo said he would continue to attend any cup finals the Red Bulls make in the future.

“You’re a jinx!” host Ken Jennings said.

But Pannullo has brought nothing but good luck with him during his run on Jeopardy. Pannullo, Jennings noted before the match began, had found 20 of the 27 Daily Double questions during his run and has gotten 18 of those 20 Daily Doubles correct through nine games.

“That’s the combination of luck and skill have resulted in seven of his nine games ending in a runaway,” Jennings said.

After Thursday’s game, Pannullo had found 23 of 30 Daily Doubles and had gotten 20 of those 23 correct. His 10-day winnings are now $333,723, which is among the top-20 regular season totals of all time. He is set to try to add to that total on an episode to air Friday at 7 p.m. on 6abc.