Panhandlers getting creative in Atlantic City: "Just Venmo me"

ATLANTIC CITY — Count panhandlers in the resort among those who scoff at cash.

Assemblyman Don Guardian, R-Atlantic, was out for a walk recently on the Boardwalk, and as he came down the ramp onto Pennsylvania Avenue, a guy asked him for some money.

"I said, 'I don't have any cash,'" Guardian said in retelling the story at a public safety meeting Friday at City Hall. "He said, 'Just Venmo me five bucks,' and pulls out his cellphone."

Guardian said he didn't know what Venmo was, and the panhandler explained it. Venmo is a mobile payment service that allows people to send and receive money via their bank accounts through their cellphones.

"I went home and signed up," Guardian said, adding he was feeling a bit old.

The homeless don't lack intelligence, Guardian said after the meeting.

Something has happened in their lives, some trauma or tragedy, that threw them off course.

Years ago, Guardian said he saw a homeless encampment under the Boardwalk where someone found a way to wire appliances into a casino's electrical system, including an air conditioner in what was essentially a cardboard box. It wasn't just a matter of plugging in, Guardian said, but of adjusting the casino's 440 volts to the household 110 volts.

"You and I wouldn't know how to do it," he said. "But they did."