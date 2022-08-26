 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Panels detailing Wildwood history decorate windows on Pacific Avenue

Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron, third from left, takes a photo with five people that helped place panels into a vacant building's windows on Pacific Avenue.

 Preserving the Wildwoods, provided

WILDWOOD — A project led by Preserving the Wildwoods: A Community Alliance recently made a quiet portion of downtown Wildwood into a street side museum for people walking Pacific Avenue's sidewalks.

A vacant building was given 10 panels for its windows to showcase the city's historical landmarks and sites. The Alliance had help from the city's Neighborhood Preservation Program, the New Jersey Historical Commission, and Cape May County’s Division of Cultural & Heritage.

More panels are on the way, including one at the Wildwood Historical Society’s George F. Boyer Museum, the Alliance said in a news release on Thursday.

The panels include photos from the city's most recent history and its yesteryear, stretching from Taylor to Oak avenues and from New Jersey to Pacific avenues, the Alliance said.

The panels are visible both day and night, so even anyone out for an evening stroll can be given historical insights about one of the Jersey Shore's most population vacation destinations.

“Sidewalks are conduits for pedestrian movement and access,” said Alliance Secretary Gail Hayman-Cohen in the news release. “They enhance connectivity and promote walking, activating streets socially and economically.”

Hayman-Cohen said fitting the buildings is important because doing so improves public perception of the business section's liveliness.

“Activating vacant storefronts with historic preservation window displays softens a negative response, celebrates Wildwood’s history, and makes vacant spaces a destination," she said.

Taylor Henry, president of the Wildwood's Historical Society, supplied the history for the panels.

Henry gave the Alliance permission to use excerpts from her 2018 book, "Wildwoods Houses Through Time," blowing up several pages onto metal 30-by-40 posters. A generous property owner then gave permission to use vacant windows for the display, transforming the building's visual effect.

“There are hundreds of still-standing historic buildings in the Wildwoods from as far back as the 1890s-1900s, but people don’t realize it because that history hasn’t been widely shared,” Henry, who is also the Alliance's vice president, said in a statement. “This project helps to fill the gap. It’s promising to see people standing on the sidewalk reading about the historic buildings downtown.”

The Alliance hopes to grow its display past its current plans, so anyone with a property or a business in the city interested in having a panel decorate their their building can email preservingthewildwoods@gmail.com.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

