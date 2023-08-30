ATLANTIC CITY — A panel of developers and community leaders will share their views on how to spur economic growth in the resort during a roundtable discussion early next month.
Rebecca A. Fannin, author of "Silicon Heartland" and a journalist founder for Silicon Dragon Ventures, will moderate the discussion at Stockton University’s Kesselman Hall, 3701 Boardwalk on Sept. 7, school officials said Wednesday.
According to its website, Silicon Dragon Ventures is a news, events and research group covering innovation and investment hubs around the world.
The discussion and book talk will explore the city’s revitalization as an innovative hub propelled by economic growth, new jobs, investment and entrepreneurship, the university said in a news release.
Panelists are expected to include:
• Jane Bokunewicz, faculty director of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism, Stockton University School of Business
• Elizabeth Catanese-Terenik, senior project manager, Atlantic City Development Corp.
• Louis Hanna, founding and managing member, Conduit Community Capital
• Lauren Moore, president of the Atlantic County Economic Alliance
• Ren Parikh, founder, Ideal Institute of Technology
• Jim Rutala, principal, Rutala Associates
• Evan Sanchez, co-founder, Authentic City Partners; founder, ThriveAC Fund; strategic adviser, Olo
• Andrew Weilgus, executive director, Esports Innovation Center, Stockton University
Register for the free event at siliconheartlandboardwalk.eventbrite.com. For more information, email events@silicondragonventures.com.
