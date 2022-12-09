Panel sees sportsbook, esports as keys to Atlantic City's continued success

ATLANTIC CITY — The resort's casino industry will have to continue to evolve if it wants to continue to attract customers. That was the message from industry leaders Thursday during an event meant to recognize the 45th anniversary of voters legalizing casino gaming in the state.

"The customer is always going to determine the industry, and a lot of those folks are young right now, and they game online and do things differently than what was offered in the past," said Michael Epps, former commissioner of the New Jersey Casino Control Commission.

A five-person panel made up of people vital to bringing casino gaming to the resort discussed the future of the industry as part of the event put on by the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism at Stockton University.

Legalized casino gambling was pushed in the 1970s as a way to revive the city, something Steven Perskie, a former lawmaker who helped draft the legislation, said has pulled the area out of trouble, saying it has "succeeded beyond what we anticipated in those years."

Moving forward, if trends continue as they are, casino executives should emphasize sports betting, as it has grown to become one of the nation's top gaming types, the panelists said.

Sports betting became legal in New Jersey in 2018 after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to overturn the 1992 Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, a federal law that prohibits sports betting in most states. That challenged made it possible for other states to follow New Jersey in legalizing sports betting.

Atlantic City looks to weed to spark up economy ATLANTIC CITY — In the late 1970s, Atlantic City looked to legalized gambling to revive its …

Esports, or competitive video gaming, should also be atop the casinos' objectives, taking advantage of its popularity to revolutionize what the city offers to tourists, the panelists said.

The panelists all saw a need for the city's gaming halls to offer more than slot machines and dealer-run card tables.

Their remarks came as supporters and critics of a casino smoking ban continue debating whether the activity is crucial to profits.

About 10 casino employees attended the panel discussion, rising up from their seats in unity asking for help to ban casino smoking from "influential people" in Jersey Shore gambling.

Critics, including casino industry executives, maintain that jobs would likely need to be slashed to make up for lost profits as a result of a smoking ban.

“We have to stabilize this industry … there’s a time for eliminating smoking, but we have to get out of this,” said Mark Giannantonio, president of the Casino Association of New Jersey and of Resorts Casino Hotel, the city's first casino.

Summer tourism profitable despite nagging inflation Between Atlantic and Cape May counties, tourism officials say the summer season may not have…

The debate comes while the city's nine casinos are rebounding from harsh economic conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The city's nine gaming halls' profits are 2.7% higher than during the same period in 2021.

Legal gaming in New Jersey was not a thought until it was time to elect the U.S. president in 1964.

Lyndon B. Johnson was favored to represent the Democratic Party that year, having assumed office after former President John F. Kennedy's assassination in 1963 in Dallas.

When an uncontested Democratic National Convention came to Convention Hall that year, most of the media's coverage repeated themes of the city's freefalling status as a top resort.

Needing to renew interest, lawmakers grew desperate to spark a wave of profits in the region. Their last pitch was legalized gambling.

Casino gaming was mostly exclusive to Las Vegas in the 1970s when the idea was pitched, said Perskie. The industry generally wasn't appealing because of its ties to organized crime.

Despite challenges, Jersey Shore businesses yielded profits in summer 2022 While most shore town business are reporting a profitable summer, inflation has made running…

"It was considered around the rest of the country as having been organized, operated and funded by people that you didn't want to invite to your house for dinner," Perskie said.

After failed attempts and presenting a need for Atlantic City specifically as opposed to the entirety of the state, voters passed a referendum in 1976 legalizing casino gambling in New Jersey. This led to the Casino Control Act, which established the New Jersey Casino Control Commission, which is responsible for licensing casinos and their operatives. Gov. Brendan Byrne signed the bill into law June 2, 1977. Resorts opened the following year, on May 26, 1978.

The law was trumpeted as providing economic stability in a lackluster region. Since then, the industry has become one of the nation's largest, providing thousands of jobs to South Jerseyans.

Still, the idea that Atlantic City has lived up to its promise as a gaming mecca hasn't been agreed upon by many in the community, Epps said.

David Rebuck, director of the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, said that promise is still achievable. He said the city's industry overwhelmingly has squashed doubts by its critics.

"Would Atlantic City be better off today without having casinos? I don't think there's a soul alive who could answer that question with 'yes,'" Rebuck said.