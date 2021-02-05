Panel addresses COVID-19 awareness, vaccine access in Atlantic City

An online vaccine information panel Friday offered tips and resources to Atlantic City residents about COVID-19 precautions.
The panel included Atlantic City elected and health officials. Stories of AC, a restorative-justice project that focuses on untold stories of the city and its people, organized the event.
Atlantic City has had 2,454 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 54 deaths as of Friday, according to statistics kept by the city.
Panelist Michael Heck, an AtlantiCare nurse and former veteran medic, provided information on the vaccination mega site at the Atlantic City Convention Center, which opened Jan. 22.
The Pfizer vaccine is readily available for those with an appointment, Heck said. There are 1,180 spots available to receive the vaccine daily, but these spots fill up quickly.
To receive the vaccine, no insurance or identification is needed, nor is there a charge, Heck said.
Those interested should visit vaccination.atlanticare.org to obtain an appointment or covid19.nj.gov to locate a testing site near you.
“Very soon this process will become easier and easier, every day there is more availability based on the receiving of the vaccines,” Heck said.
City Health and Human Services Director Dr. Wilson Washington explained how the vaccine works: Once injected with the mRNA, a genetic material that encodes the viral protein, the dosage boosts your immune system with a spike protein response.
After receiving the dosage, many people experience symptoms such as headaches, dizziness and fever.
“That’s not something to panic about, most of these symptoms have been mild,” said Washington, who has received the Moderna vaccine.
City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said one of the challenges has been getting accurate information to people.
“There is a plethora of false information. This effort today is something that we are going to have to repeat, unfortunately,” he said.
Some Atlantic City residents are hesitant to receive the vaccine, Shabazz said, adding this is especially noticeable in communities of color.
Shabazz said distrust among Black residents of government health programs arose after a federal health study conducted from 1932-72 known as the Tuskegee Study. The study included 600 Black men diagnosed with syphilis who were promised free medical care in exchange for becoming test subjects. In reality, the government withheld treatment and provided placebos, not medicine.
Lack of access to health care is another obstacle. Many don’t have relationships with a medical professional, who could help ease their fears and answer their questions.
The digital divide between those who are tech-savvy and those who are not has been a barrier for some seniors. But those who lack internet access can call New Jersey’s vaccine appointment support line at 885-568-0545, the panelists said.
Harriet Diamond, an Atlantic City resident who attended Friday’s panel, discussed her struggle to make an appointment through the state’s hotline.
Diamond’s husband, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in recent weeks, has struggled to reach someone to make an appointment.
Heck told her to keep calling every day, reassuring her that getting an appointment for the vaccine will become easier with time.
Atlantic City Mega Site
First lady Tammy Murphy tours Atlantic City Convention Center mega site
