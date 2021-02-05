Panel addresses COVID-19 awareness, vaccine access in Atlantic City

After receiving the dosage, many people experience symptoms such as headaches, dizziness and fever.

“That’s not something to panic about, most of these symptoms have been mild,” said Washington, who has received the Moderna vaccine.

City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said one of the challenges has been getting accurate information to people.

“There is a plethora of false information. This effort today is something that we are going to have to repeat, unfortunately,” he said.

Some Atlantic City residents are hesitant to receive the vaccine, Shabazz said, adding this is especially noticeable in communities of color.

Shabazz said distrust among Black residents of government health programs arose after a federal health study conducted from 1932-72 known as the Tuskegee Study. The study included 600 Black men diagnosed with syphilis who were promised free medical care in exchange for becoming test subjects. In reality, the government withheld treatment and provided placebos, not medicine.

Lack of access to health care is another obstacle. Many don’t have relationships with a medical professional, who could help ease their fears and answer their questions.