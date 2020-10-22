Pandemic's impact on South Jersey tourism, hospitality will continue in 2021, experts say, but that may not be a negative

South Jersey also presented itself as an attractive place to live during the pandemic, as people left crowded metropolitan regions for more space or second-home owners retreated to the shore. The result has been an increase, albeit slight, in the year-round populations in certain municipalities in Atlantic and Cape May counties.

"We are seeing a large number of people show a greater interest in just being here, whether they're renting or they're looking to purchase homes," said Vicki Clark, president of the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce. "We saw, from the very beginning, people coming and staying in their second homes, and people also looking to rent and to be here to get out of the cities. They saw Cape May County as a safer place to be."

Ultimately, the successes or challenges experienced by the tourism and hospitality industries in South Jersey for the rest of 2020 and entering 2021 will depend on factors outside the control of those sectors, said Oliver Cooke, associate professor of economics at Stockton.