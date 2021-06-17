 Skip to main content
Pandemic worse than 2007-09 recession for South Jersey economy, Stockton report finds
Crowds returned to the Atlantic City Boardwalk to enjoy Memorial Day and celebrate the COVID-19 restrictions being lifted in New Jersey.

 MOLLY SHELLY, STAFF WRITER

Producer prices surged at their fastest annual rate in at least a decade and retail sales dropped a sharper-than-expected 1.3 percent, according to two separate reports released on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 pandemic was far more damaging to the leisure and hospitality sector than the 2007-09 recession, according to a report released Thursday by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.

The greater Atlantic City metropolitan area had the third largest employment decline in the nation in 2020, at almost 16%.

However, early signs point to positive rebound, according to the report. 

“A key question that will loom over the regional economy as the national and regional recoveries play out over the remainder of 2021 and into 2022 is whether Atlantic City casino industry managers elect to return their physical properties’ personnel levels to pre-pandemic benchmarks or redirect resources to higher profit margin revenue streams which require far fewer brick and mortar workers,” said Stockton associate professor of economics Oliver Cooke, editor of the South Jersey Economic Report.

The regional economy’s near-term trajectory will hinge on the casino industry’s rebound for the rest of 2021, according to the report.

“Should the national recovery continue to gather steam over the remainder of 2021, it would be especially welcome news for the southern New Jersey regional economy,” Cooke said. 

The leisure and hospitality sector saw an almost 35% decline in employment, according to the report.

Are animals using social distancing to protect themselves from infections?

