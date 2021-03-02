Pandemic’s economic issues top presentation to Middle chamber

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Municipal planning, potential new revenue sources and the advent of legal marijuana each had their place in a wide-ranging presentation by Mayor Tim Donohue to the Middle Township Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.
But the COVID-19 pandemic and its broad and ongoing impact took the focus at the state of the township address to the business organization, which has become an annual event.
In a meeting that took place in person at the Bellevue Tavern in Cape May Court House and was livestreamed, Donohue described the state of the township as steady. But he also outlined some of the extraordinary challenges of the past year.
“You know, 2020, we use the words ‘unprecedented’ and ‘challenges’ and ‘we’ve never been here before.’ But I think it’s important to remember that we get through these things by sticking to our core principles,” Donohue said. “Whether it’s in your business, your family, our church or certainly in the township, we have some principles that we try to live by. I think because of that we sailed into this storm with a good ship and a steady crew. We’re starting to come out the other side.”
Donohue discussed efforts to keep taxes down while keeping local services functioning.
Work has begun on a budget for 2021, which Donohue said could be introduced in April. The pandemic brought revenue shortfalls, he said, but also reduced some expenses.
“At this point, if we had to pass a budget today, we’d probably have a small tax increase,” he said.
One change could bring new revenue, he said. A law recently signed by Gov. Phil Murphy will require previously tax-exempt hospitals to make community services payments to municipalities, based in part on the number of beds in the facility. With Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House, this could impact the township budget.
“By the calculations that we’ve done roughly over the past few days, that payment to Middle Township from Cape Regional could be in the neighborhood of $250,000 to $300,000 a year, that we’ve never gotten before,” Donohue said.
Another potential major change Donohue presented to the business organization is a tax abatement on improvements made to local properties, what he called a pandemic recovery tax incentive. There remains a lot to discuss before the idea could become reality.
“This is a brand-new idea. I wanted to bring it to the chamber first. This is a conversation that we’re going to have to have,” he said. The idea is that for properties at least 20 years old, a business or homeowner would not pay taxes on the increase in the assessed value for improvements, at least at first.
Increases in the tax assessment would be phased in over five years, he said, as a means of encouraging reinvestment. He suggested the idea be discussed at a future chamber of commerce meeting.
Another significant change, both statewide and for Middle Township, was the legalization of marijuana for adults, which happened late last month.
Last year, the township supported a proposal from Massachusetts-based Insa to transform a former seafood processing plant into a medical marijuana facility, where cannabis could be grown, processed and sold. Donohue said the township will discuss the plans with the company in light of the change in the law, adding that the company would need approval from the township to expand to adult-use sales at the site.
He said he would like to see the blighted plant redeveloped, and added even for those skeptical of legal marijuana, the change is coming, with or without a local dispensary.
“The bill also provides for home delivery. You can order a pizza and an ounce of weed and never have to leave the house,” he said.
Other changes on the way include a water project for the Del Haven section of the township, where salt water intrusion threatens residential wells, and an update to the township’s master plan, which could include changes that would clear the way for a proposed hotel near the Garden State Parkway.
Work on the water project could start this spring, with the first municipal water flowing to local homes before the end of the year.
A project that seems to have universal support is the opening of a Veterans Administration clinic in the new County Commons site, a transformation of the former K-Mart shopping center on Route 47. Donohue described it as quality-of-life issue for the whole area.
Police Chief Christopher Leusner also addressed the chamber.
“My father was a police chief. My brother was a police chief. I know a good police chief,” Donohue said. Donohue praised Leusner’s efforts, including during the Black Lives Matter protests over the summer.
Rumors swirled around a planned protest on June 1, with many in town expecting the worst. That morning, Donohue announced that the event was canceled, but it took place just the same, with a gathering at the intersection of Routes 9 and 47, one of the busiest areas in the township.
Instead of violence and damage, however, the night ended in prayer, and images of Middle Township officers joining hands with protesters were seen by hundreds of thousands on social media.
Donohue credited part of that result with the trust Leusner and his officers have built within the community. He also said the township has promised to make improvements and to listen to what community members are saying, and to better communicate the initiatives launched by police.
The mayor also praised a new organization formed since then, the Progressive Black Initiative of Whitesboro. He praised members for their work.
Leusner told businesspeople at the meeting that the pandemic has changed police operations and policies, including more use of remote interviews for investigations. He also described the difficulties of acquiring disinfectants and personal protective equipment for officers.
But much of his talk was about the June protest. He said there was a lot of anxiety leading up to the event, which closed the intersection for hours. Police planned a measured response, preventing property damage or behavior that put anyone at risk, but otherwise standing back, he said. There was one arrest, and no injuries or damage to property.
“There was a lot of emotion there that day,” he said. “I’m proud of my officers and I’m proud of this community and I do believe that the handling of that protest set the tone for many protests that followed in Cape May County and other communities.”
Leusner said some criticized officers for allowing traffic to be blocked.
“In my view it was the right decision at the time, and if that was the worst thing that happened that day, that we had to divert traffic, I count that as a success and I stand by that decision,” Leusner said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.