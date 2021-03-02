Pandemic’s economic issues top presentation to Middle chamber

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Municipal planning, potential new revenue sources and the advent of legal marijuana each had their place in a wide-ranging presentation by Mayor Tim Donohue to the Middle Township Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.

But the COVID-19 pandemic and its broad and ongoing impact took the focus at the state of the township address to the business organization, which has become an annual event.

In a meeting that took place in person at the Bellevue Tavern in Cape May Court House and was livestreamed, Donohue described the state of the township as steady. But he also outlined some of the extraordinary challenges of the past year.

“You know, 2020, we use the words ‘unprecedented’ and ‘challenges’ and ‘we’ve never been here before.’ But I think it’s important to remember that we get through these things by sticking to our core principles,” Donohue said. “Whether it’s in your business, your family, our church or certainly in the township, we have some principles that we try to live by. I think because of that we sailed into this storm with a good ship and a steady crew. We’re starting to come out the other side.”

Donohue discussed efforts to keep taxes down while keeping local services functioning.