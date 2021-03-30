Pandemic reality is more vulnerable to domestic violence and child abuse; NJ 211 offers help

For many families, the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic means increased vulnerability to domestic violence and child abuse. Drug addiction, alcoholism, depression and financial losses also have made things worse.
NJ 211, a program that provides resources, from legal help to finding shelter to getting access to social services, has seen a spike in calls since the pandemic first struck the state a little over a year ago.
Calls for information on suicide prevention and crisis intervention shot up from 54 in March 2020 to 221 in March 2021. Calls for mental health services decreased slightly to 136 from 153, according to data from NJ 211.
Valeria Marcus, a local artist and child abuse survivor turned advocate, says the signs are troubling.
An analysis by The Associated Press found child abuse and neglect reports from school sources fell by 59% during the pandemic as the U.S. pivoted to online learning. Fewer cases didn't necessarily mean fewer problems, but more likely that fewer instances of suspected abuse were being reported since children were not in schools. Teachers, counselors and other school officials are among the most frequent reporters of suspected abuse.
Marcus, whose efforts led Atlantic City to declare April Child Abuse Prevention Month five years ago, said changes at the federal level could be coming if the U.S. Senate approves the Stronger Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act.
“We need everyone to contact online or contact their senator and urge them to pass it in the Senate as soon as possible,” Marcus said.
The Center for Family Services of Camden works with neighbors, schools, government leaders, corporate partners and social service providers to break the cycle of poverty, trauma and violence to help people overcome obstacles and create a foundation for a better future.
Through a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant, the center aims to assist 5,400 people through its NJ Hope and Healing program. So far, 2,000 people have been provided with crisis counseling, group education, emotional support for workplaces, schools and youth groups or other services.
“Our crisis counselors are very excited to see the outcome of their efforts and witness everyone becoming self-aware,” said NJ Hope and Healing Team Leader Andrea Rao.
Resources provided by Jewish Family Service include food pantries, vocational services, mental health services, housing support and justice services.
JFS has adapted its work in outpatient counseling services by providing a mix of in-person and telehealth services. Therapists have adjusted their strategies and work harder to keep the attention of young clients.
"Even the busiest people deserve to take a few minutes out of each day to do something to relax," said Naomi Jones, senior director of outpatient services.
JFS has helped more than 50 seniors, including Holocaust survivors, acquire the vaccine in less than a month. Their partnership with AtlantiCare also provided vaccines to Atlantic City's homeless. In total, 52 residents were transported and vaccinated in less than five hours at their Atlantic City office on Pennsylvania Avenue.
