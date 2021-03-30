Pandemic reality is more vulnerability to domestic violence and child abuse. NJ 211 offers help

For many families, the reality of the pandemic means increased vulnerability to domestic violence and child abuse. Drug addiction, alcoholism, depression and financial losses caused by the pandemic also have made things worse.

NJ 211, which provides resources, from legal help to finding shelter to getting access to social services, has seen a spike in calls since the pandemic first struck the state a little over a year ago.

Calls for information for suicide prevention and crisis intervention shot up from 54 to 221 between March 2020 to March 2021. Calls for mental health service decreased slightly to 136 from 153, according to data from NJ 211.

Valeria Marcus, a local artist and child abuse survivor turned advocate says the signs are troubling.

An analysis by The Associated Press found that child abuse and neglect reports from school sources fell by 59% during the pandemic as the U.S pivoted to online learning. Fewer cases didn't necessarily mean fewer problems, but more likely that fewer instances of suspected abuse were being reported since children were not in schools. Teachers, counselors and other school officials are among the most frequent reporters of suspected abuse.