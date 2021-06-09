Pandemic aid could cut Middle Township's tax increase

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Pandemic relief may help the township fend off an increase in the municipal tax rate this year, under an amended budget Chief Financial Officer Susan Quinones presented to the Township Committee on Monday.
When the budget was introduced May 3, the township was looking at a 2-cent local tax rate increase. Instead, the $22.88 million budget could come in with no tax rate increase, Quinones said. She said the township plans to come in as close to last year’s tax rate as possible, which would mean a proposed tax rate of 48.4 cents for every $100 of assessed property value, the same as in 2020 and 2019.
That would mean the owner of a home assessed at $500,000 would owe $2,420 in township taxes for the year, in addition to school and county taxes.
Normally, committee members would vote on the budget after the public hearing, which was set for Monday. But with the amendments needed to incorporate federal money from the American Rescue Plan, Mayor Tim Donohue said committee members will spend more time on the changes and hold a final vote at the next meeting, June 21.
“We have no intention of voting on the budget tonight,” Donohue said. “This information is fresh. We still have to digest it.”
That includes getting more details on filling gaps in revenue from the year before, when the pandemic cut into the local hotel tax, municipal court fines and other revenue sources.
The township took in $518,600 less in revenue than expected in 2020, according to Quinones’ presentation.
The township expects to take in $1.9 million from the American Rescue Plan, to be used to replace anticipated revenue and fund infrastructure work. The federal pandemic relief package came in at $1.9 trillion. New Jersey governments, including municipalities, share more than $10 billion of that.
The Township Committee went ahead with the budget presentation and public hearing on the budget. Residents asked about infrastructure, offering suggestions for roads and sidewalks in need of attention. Resident Rosie Jefferson asked about the inclusion of broadband updates in the federal infrastructure funds.
“Is that going to include the MLK Center, which is in desperate need of a broadband update?” she asked.
Quinones said there are a variety of projects under consideration.
“Nothing’s been specifically earmarked,” she said. “Those are a few of the areas that those funds could ultimately be used for.”
She said the township will have to prioritize projects.
The Martin Luther King Center in Whitesboro needs other updates as well, Jefferson said. Donohue said the limitations of the existing wireless systems were exposed all over the country as students depended on internet connections to participate in virtual schooling.
Jefferson also asked for more funds for the Recreation Department.
“There needs to be money put into the budget for staffing — full-time positions,” she said. “The part-time positions just aren’t working.”
According to Quinones, recreation spending makes up a small fraction of the overall budget.
Police salaries are the biggest expense in the budget, accounting for close to a quarter of overall expenses at nearly $5.2 million for 2021. The second largest expenditure is $3.1 million on health insurance, just over $1.1 million on debt service and an additional $1.46 million on police pensions.
