Pandemic aid could cut Middle Township's tax increase

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Pandemic relief may help the township fend off an increase in the municipal tax rate this year, under an amended budget Chief Financial Officer Susan Quinones presented to the Township Committee on Monday.

When the budget was introduced May 3, the township was looking at a 2-cent local tax rate increase. Instead, the $22.88 million budget could come in with no tax rate increase, Quinones said. She said the township plans to come in as close to last year’s tax rate as possible, which would mean a proposed tax rate of 48.4 cents for every $100 of assessed property value, the same as in 2020 and 2019.

That would mean the owner of a home assessed at $500,000 would owe $2,420 in township taxes for the year, in addition to school and county taxes.

Normally, committee members would vote on the budget after the public hearing, which was set for Monday. But with the amendments needed to incorporate federal money from the American Rescue Plan, Mayor Tim Donohue said committee members will spend more time on the changes and hold a final vote at the next meeting, June 21.

“We have no intention of voting on the budget tonight,” Donohue said. “This information is fresh. We still have to digest it.”