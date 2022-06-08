Pancoast, Nappen easily win GOP nomination for Upper committee

UPPER TOWNSHIP — The party line candidates easily won the nomination for Upper Township Committee in the Tuesday primary election, according to unofficial numbers posted by Cape May County.

Incumbent Mark Pancoast, now in his first year on committee and seeking a full term, and his running mate Victor Nappen won the Republican nomination for two seats on the five-member governing body. Pancoast is a sergeant with the Ocean City Police. Nappen is a science teacher at Millville High School.

It appears there will be no challengers on the ballot in November, pointing to a smooth ride for the two candidates to keep the Township Committee Republican-only in 2023.

Their challenger in the primary, former committee member Anthony Inserra, took 624 votes, while Pancoast received 1,031 and Nappen took 1,065.

Committee member John Coggins had said he planned to run as an independent this year, with a running mate to be named, but officials with the Cape May County Clerk’s office said on Wednesday morning that no petitions were filed for a spot on the November ballot this year.

The deadline to file petitions for a run as an independent is the same day as the party primaries on Tuesday.

Coggins, who has run as a Republican, bucked his party to back three independent challengers last year. He did not immediately return a call requesting comment Wednesday morning.

No Democrats filed petitions to run in Upper Township this year. Democratic voters filed 10 write-in votes in the primary.

Last year, there were three Democrats and three independent candidates on the ballot. Voters strongly favored the GOP line, with Democrats winning a little more than half the votes and the independent candidates trailing well behind them.

Inserra was an independent candidate last November. This year, he got a much higher percentage of the vote in the low-turnout primary than he did as an independent in the general election. In November, he received 801 votes, including 690 cast on election day, out of more than 11,000 cast for two candidates. On Tuesday, he took 624 votes, according to unofficial results, out of 2,737 votes cast.

In Cape May County, no Democrats filed petitions to challenge Dean Marcolongo as the county surrogate, and one Democrat filed to run for one of the two seats for County Commissioner, the governing body formerly known as the Board of Freeholders.

Julia Hankerson has the nomination to challenge incumbent E. Marie Hayes and newcomer Andrew J. Bulakowski, who is running for the seat now held by Gerald Thornton, the longtime county director who has decided not to seek a new term this year.

