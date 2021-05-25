 Skip to main content
Palm trees to be planted in Sea Isle City
SEA ISLE CITY — Visitors to the resort this summer will notice something a bit uncommon to the northeast.

On Tuesday, Mayor Leonard Desiderio announced the city's plans to plan temporary palm trees along JFK Boulevard.

In a news release, he added that the city has struggled to establish trees that will thrive on the boulevard.

"We know these won’t be permanent and we know we’ll need to do something else when winter comes," Desiderio said in the release, "but we thought this would be a nice touch; and we think it’ll look great when you come over the bridge."

Sea Isle's new pickle ball courts, also on JKF Boulevard, will be open for Memorial Day Weekend, the mayor said.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

