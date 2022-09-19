Pair killed in Cumberland County plane crash

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — Two people were killed when a small airplane crashed in Cumberland County on Monday.
The single-engine Champion Aeronca 7AC crashed into a residential yard on Parvin Mill Road around 2 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said.
Authorities did not release the names of the victims.
Parvin Mill Road is currently closed while the crash is being investigated, State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said.
Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. The NTSB is leading the investigation, the FAA said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
