Paintings of flags celebrate diversity at Pleasantville Post Office

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Actually, the one that took him the longest was the American flag because he wanted to get the stars absolutely correct," said Marin. "We have about a dozen employees who are military veterans, and we wanted to make them proud."

Ortiz, an 18-year-veteran of the U.S. Post Service, worked on the windows a few hours each day, along with co-worker Tito Negron. Ortiz estimated it took a few weeks because they could only work when the weather cooperated. The last flag was completed two days before Thanksgiving.

"Now when employees arrive to work, they see bright colors instead of gray-looking windows. It matters," said Ortiz. "The fact that we are here together working as one, all united in the same building, that's a real morale booster."

Other employees have voiced their appreciation.

"The outcome was tremendous. The paintings of the flags turned out beautiful on the outside, and even inside the building, with the bright sun, the colorful flags look like stained glass," said Postal Service support clerk Elizabeth Jones, who helped coordinate the effort.