Paintings of flags celebrate diversity at Pleasantville Post Office

Over the past 20 years, the Pleasantville Post Office has employed about 200 people from different countries around the world who have made a home in South Jersey.
When an employee recently suggested an idea to celebrate the diversity of the different nationalities represented by its workforce, with the bonus of sprucing up the exterior of the delivery distribution center off Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township, the local postmaster quickly agreed.
Rene Ortiz, the postal maintenance employee who suggested the idea, is also a professional artist with a studio in Absecon. To his eyes, the worn and dingy rectangular fiberglass windows of the plain, cavernous building were a blank canvas.
The distribution center is not open to the public and serves as a hub for the post offices serving Pleasantville, Egg Harbor Township, Northfield, Absecon and Galloway Township.
"Rene was recently transferred to our facility, so he saw everything with a fresh set of eyes," said Postmaster Patti Marin, who has made it a point in her three-year tenure there to engage employees by encouraging morale and celebrating diversity.
Marin said the Post Office has occupied the building since 1992 and houses over 160 employees. The idea to depict the flags of different nations representing employees who work there was a good fit, she said. Choosing which countries to represent on the building's 10 windows was done by picking names out of a hat. Among the nationalities represented are the Philippines, Peru, India, Puerto Rico and the United States.
"Actually, the one that took him the longest was the American flag because he wanted to get the stars absolutely correct," said Marin. "We have about a dozen employees who are military veterans, and we wanted to make them proud."
Ortiz, an 18-year-veteran of the U.S. Post Service, worked on the windows a few hours each day, along with co-worker Tito Negron. Ortiz estimated it took a few weeks because they could only work when the weather cooperated. The last flag was completed two days before Thanksgiving.
"Now when employees arrive to work, they see bright colors instead of gray-looking windows. It matters," said Ortiz. "The fact that we are here together working as one, all united in the same building, that's a real morale booster."
Other employees have voiced their appreciation.
"The outcome was tremendous. The paintings of the flags turned out beautiful on the outside, and even inside the building, with the bright sun, the colorful flags look like stained glass," said Postal Service support clerk Elizabeth Jones, who helped coordinate the effort.
This was not the first time Ortiz used his artistic talent at work. In the summer of 2011, he was one of three painters who volunteered their time to create a New Jersey-themed mural inside the main lobby of the Absecon Post Office.
"My purpose is to create something visual that will make each person think about their life and the value of it when they look at my work," said Ortiz. "The fact that my work can uplift a person's mood is very satisfying."
Contact: 609-272-7295
