Oyster farmers get boost selling live bivalves for reefs

In New Jersey, the groups are partnering with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the East Coast Shellfish Association to make it all happen.

More than 20 growers across the state are selling their larger oysters to the project, Greenberg said.

The DEP helped identify reef sites, Greenberg said. No one at the DEP was available Wednesday to talk about its role in the project.

But in general, the location of oyster reefs is kept from the public, to prevent poaching and illegal selling of oysters. Oysters from reefs in polluted areas, there in part to help filter and clean the water, can sicken those who eat them.

Rincón Catracho voted best empanadas in Chelsea section of Atlantic City ATLANTIC CITY — The month-long Empanada Challenge in the Chelsea section of the city has dra…

Bill Shadel, New Jersey coastal projects manager at The Nature Conservancy, said the oysters can survive for a few days out of the water in cold weather. But on Wednesday, those dropped off at the Haskin center were taken out on boats to a reef site in the mouth of the Maurice River.

“They are pretty hardy,” Shadel said. “They clam up and stay closed when out of the water so they don’t lose their moisture.”