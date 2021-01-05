Owners of Knife & Fork and Dock's Oyster House to open restaurant at Resorts Casino Hotel in the spring

Resorts Casino Hotel will host a new restaurant by the Dougherty family, owners of Dock's Oyster House and the Knife & Fork Inn.
ATLANTIC CITY — The owners of the Knife & Fork Inn and Dock's Oyster House are scheduled to open a new restaurant at Resorts Casino Hotel.
Dougherty’s Steakhouse and Raw Bar is expected to open in the spring.
"A new year calls for a new dining concept: Dougherty’s Steakhouse and Raw Bar," according to post on the casino's Facebook page. "We’re thrilled to partner with the Dougherty family, owners and operators of Atlantic City’s legendary Dock’s Oyster House and The Knife & Fork Inn, to provide our guests with new, mouthwatering dishes."
According to a previous news release, the restaurant will feature a classic steakhouse, raw bar and live entertainment.
The Doughertys have been a staple in Atlantic City’s restaurant industry for more than 120 years.
The Knife & Fork opened as a men’s club in 1912 and was a speakeasy during Prohibition.
In 1927, it became a restaurant after the building was purchased by the Latz family, who managed the Knife & Fork for decades until finalizing a deal in 2005 to sell it to Dougherty.
The new restaurant will be in the location previously occupied by Gallagher’s Steak House and Gallagher’s Burger Bar, which closed Jan. 1.
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
052620_web_resorts -PAC0025161055
Resorts lookback
Before setting a record for the most hours on television, talk show host Regis Philbin clocked some time before the cameras at Resorts, interviewing singer Bobby Vinton in July 1983.
PRESS ARCHIVES
Resorts lookback
A banner for Resorts International Hotel Casino features its star logo in this undated photo.
PRESS ARCHIVES
Resorts lookback
Emelina Stotts performs "Heatwave" at Resorts International in this undated photo.
PRESS ARCHIVES
Resorts lookback
Animal trainer Dave McMillan, far right, waves from a Resorts float on the Boardwalk May 24, 1981.
PRESS ARCHIVES
Resorts lookback
Merv Griffin strikes up the band during his annual New Year's show at Resorts on Jan. 1, 1992.
PRESS ARCHIVES
Resorts lookback
Costumed dancers brought the glitz to Resorts' stage.
PRESS ARCHIVES
Resorts lookback
Resorts was a backdrop for several films in the 1970s and '80s, including "Atlantic City," "The Color of Money" and, on July 16, 1986, "The Pick-Up Artist," a Warren Beatty-produced film featuring Molly Ringwald and Robert Downey Jr. (long before he was Iron Man).
PRESS ARCHIVES
Resorts lookback
Magician Dorothy Dietrich, of Scranton, Pennsylvania, holds a bullet she allegedly caught in her mouth in May 1988 at Resorts.
PRESS ARCHIVES
Resorts lookback
A patriotic Resorts float is featured in the pageant parade in September 1980.
PRESS ARCHIVES
Resorts lookback
You could get 12 hours of free parking, with casino validation, at Resorts, in October 1984.
PRESS ARCHIVES
Resorts lookback
James Crosby, right of center, founder and chairman of Resorts, takes a break at a hearing Jan. 12. 1979.
PRESS ARCHIVES
Resorts lookback
When Resorts opened for 24-hour gambling July 4, 1991, and added a new table game, Red Dog, then-Mayor Jim Whelan, right, and Fred Scerni were there to play the first hand.
PRESS ARCHIVES
Resorts lookback
Tibor Rudas, the man responsible for bringing Luciano Pavarotti and other big-name acts to Resorts, instructs dancers at the casino in May 1978. Rudas died in 2014.
Click here to read his obituary.
PRESS ARCHIVES
Resorts lookback
Dancers in bikinis perform at Resorts about the time of its opening in May 1978.
PRESS ARCHIVES
Resorts lookback
Resorts' then-owner Merv Griffin and companion Eva Gabor ride on the Boardwalk outside the casino in September 1989. Griffin encouraged Atlantic City visitors to "Bet on Merv" in advertisements for Resorts.
PRESS ARCHIVES
Resorts lookback
Singer Stevie Wonder places his hands in cement on Sept. 26, 1983, for Resorts’ Walk of Fame, a series of celebrity handprints and signatures that lined the Boardwalk entrance to the casino for more than 30 years. Ashner, center, was president and chief operating officer of Resorts International Casino & Hotel in Atlantic City from 1979 until his retirement in 1987.
PRESS ARCHIVES
Resorts lookback
Resorts' Boardwalk tram is parked outside the casino in April 1989.
PRESS ARCHIVES
Resorts lookback
A billboard for Resorts entices Boardwalk crowds to try the $4.99 Beverly Hills Buffet in October 1991.
PRESS ARCHIVES
Resorts lookback
Frisbees with dollar amounts are organized at Resorts in preparation for a new Merv Griffin-produced game show in February 1991.
PRESS ARCHIVES
Resorts lookback
Resorts offered many enticements as other casinos came onto the Atlantic City scene, including free concerts, the first of which is pictured in July 1984.
PRESS ARCHIVES
Resorts lookback
Rodney Dangerfield's star awaits installation in Resorts' Walk of Fame on Nov. 14, 1986.
PRESS ARCHIVES
Resorts lookback
Luciano Pavarotti’s performances in Atlantic City were huge in the 1980s and ‘90s. The tenor, center, poses for a photo in October 1983.
PRESS ARCHIVES
Resorts lookback
Resorts boasts more than $5 billion in jackpots paid on a billboard seen in this beach view from the former Ocean One Mall in July 1986.
PRESS ARCHIVES
Resorts lookback
George Whittington paints the letters on Rodney Dangerfield's star outside Resorts on Nov. 14, 1986.
PRESS ARCHIVES
Resorts lookback
Before the Boardwalk trams of today, Resorts had its own tram operation, for which Barbara Long collects fares in August 1989.
PRESS ARCHIVES
Resorts lookback
In the early years of Resorts, you dressed up and stood up for a night of playing slots. You also pulled a handle and collected coins. Shoulder pains and dirty fingers were the norm.
PRESS ARCHIVES
Resorts lookback
Tibor Rudas, center, supervises preparations under the big top before Luciano Pavarotti's performance in October 1983.
PRESS ARCHIVES
Resorts lookback
Dancers listen to instructions at Resorts.
PRESS ARCHIVES
Resorts lookback
Resorts' stage crew installs scaffolding on the beach at North Carolina Avenue on May 26, 1983, for a fireworks presentation.
PRESS ARCHIVES
Resorts lookback
A 1978 photo shows an Army paratrooper coming in for a landing outside Resorts, which opened May 26, 1978.
PRESS ARCHIVES
Resorts lookback
As Resorts was raking in the dough in the early years, it spared no expense on this Sept. 9, 1981 float, which featured dancers, a bodybuilder and a full orchestra.
PRESS ARCHIVES
Resorts lookback
George Whittington, of Atlantic City, puts the sparkle in the stars at Resorts' Boardwalk entrance on Nov. 14, 1986.
PRESS ARCHIVES
Resorts lookback
Angelo Connors and Arlene Lenahan rehearse with the High Steppers at Resorts in May 1978.
PRESS ARCHIVES
Resorts lookback
When Merv Griffin owned Resorts, he would sometimes perform at the casino, as he does here, joined on stage by Eva Gabor, on June 27, 1990.
PRESS ARCHIVES
Resorts lookback
'Mr. Warmth' Don Rickles, pictured at Resorts May 26, 1989, was a regular performer in the casino's Superstar Theater.
PRESS ARCHIVES
Resorts lookback
Merv Griffin, center, and Eva Gabor admire the work of Resorts artist Leroy Neiman in May 1990.
PRESS ARCHIVE
Resorts lookback
A lion is featured on animal trainer Dave McMillan's float for Resorts during a Memorial Day parade May 24, 1981.
PRESS ARCHIVES
Resorts lookback
More than 6,000 people eagerly await tenor Luciano Pavarotti's performance under a circus tent, set up next to Resorts in the location currently occupied by the shuttered Taj Mahal's parking garage, in October 1983.
PRESS ARCHIVES
