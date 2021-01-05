Owners of Knife & Fork and Dock's Oyster House to open restaurant at Resorts Casino Hotel in the spring

ATLANTIC CITY — The owners of the Knife & Fork Inn and Dock's Oyster House are scheduled to open a new restaurant at Resorts Casino Hotel.

Dougherty’s Steakhouse and Raw Bar is expected to open in the spring.

"A new year calls for a new dining concept: Dougherty’s Steakhouse and Raw Bar," according to post on the casino's Facebook page. "We’re thrilled to partner with the Dougherty family, owners and operators of Atlantic City’s legendary Dock’s Oyster House and The Knife & Fork Inn, to provide our guests with new, mouthwatering dishes."

According to a previous news release, the restaurant will feature a classic steakhouse, raw bar and live entertainment.

The Doughertys have been a staple in Atlantic City’s restaurant industry for more than 120 years.

The Knife & Fork opened as a men’s club in 1912 and was a speakeasy during Prohibition.

In 1927, it became a restaurant after the building was purchased by the Latz family, who managed the Knife & Fork for decades until finalizing a deal in 2005 to sell it to Dougherty.

The new restaurant will be in the location previously occupied by Gallagher’s Steak House and Gallagher’s Burger Bar, which closed Jan. 1.

