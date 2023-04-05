BRIGANTINE — The owners of the Conoco gas station on Atlantic Brigantine Boulevard have abandoned the blighted property, Mayor Vince Sera said.

The gas station, located next to the island's Dunkin', is seen as an eyesore by city officials and residents. The property is one of the first things people see when they arrive on the barrier island.

"Brigantine officials have made multiple attempts to contact the owner a number of times to see how the city can work with the owner to get the property cleaned up and properly maintained," Sera said. "To date, the owner has failed to respond."

The gas station is owned by Las Vegas-based Agre Holdings LLC % Pontus Capital. It bought the property from Bronson Oil Fee Holdings LLC in 2008 for $800,000.

Four tattered, exposed gas pumps and a workers hut are located on the site.

The gas station closed in 2021 after the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection took administrative action against it, city officials said. Over the past couple of years, the city has continued to maintain the property.