Owners of Beacon Cycling in Northfield taking an alternate path — retirement

NORTHFIELD — The small yellow-and-red “RETIREMENT SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO!!!!” lawn sign outside of Beacon Cycling on Tilton Road announces the bike shop’s future route.
Beacon Cycling has been a popular bicycle shop for shore town locals and avid cyclists from all over for 92 years. They size, sell, service, assemble, deliver and rent bikes, as well as sell anything you may need for biking, including clothing, accessories and gear.
In a region where biking is a passion among many locals and visitors, the bike shop has long been a neighborhood fixture and asserts it has over 30,000 customers registered in its customer database.
Mitchell Rovins, 64, has owned the shop for more than 45 years and was not thinking of selling. But when someone asked him if it was for sale, the inquiry inspired him and his wife, Susanna, to put the building on the market.
“It was partly my age, partly because I wasn’t really thinking about an exit plan,” said Rovins.
“I really want to enjoy my life after business. It was just an opportune time,” said Rovins.
While many businesses struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in its early stages, Rovins saw an increase in business as the demand for cycling and cycling products increased.
“People were stuck in their home and needed to get out,” Rovins said, referring to the beginning of the pandemic when there were mandates about not gathering in groups or indoors. “Some people started to read, others rediscovered cycling. You could get on your bike, leave your house, get some fresh air and get a little exercise.”
The pandemic did have a negative effect on the bicycling industry, though, Rovins said. Parts and products that usually only took a couple days to arrive started taking up to 15 months.
Beacon Cycling will stay open through February. The building was sold to Moppert Brothers Auto Collision Specialists.
Rovins didn’t mention for how much he sold the building, but said the land he bought in 1983 was just a wooded lot.
Rovins said they called it a retirement sale because they were leaving on their own terms and not because the business was in distress.
“In our case, we’re actually retiring and letting people know we are retiring and closing the business,” said Rovins.
Rovin’s grandfather, Theodore Rovins, started Beacon Auto in 1930 and had multiple stores based in Cumberland and Salem counties.
Rovins said the shop was named Beacon for their 1930’s slogan, “Lighting the way to economy.”
Then, Rovins’ father, Ernest, took over his grandfather’s shop, when they started selling bike products as well. This is where he discovered his love for bikes and cycling.
“It was kind of interesting to love cycling and be able to sell and fix other people’s bikes, and that became my passion,” said Rovins. “Some people like cycling but are not into bikes, and the people that like to fix and touch the bikes aren’t really into cycling. I like the whole package because it just makes sense.”
He vividly remembers working at his dad’s shop with three of his brothers, Byron, Bob and Jay.
The four brothers eventually ended up running the family business together from 1982 to the early 2000s.
Rovins took over the business by himself, focused on having the location in Northfield, and switched over to solely the bike aspect of the business.
He later met his wife at Beacon Cycling when she came to get sized and fitted for a bike.
He says he asked her out with the line, “Would you like to go out for a bike ride?”
They met in the parking lot of Beacon Cycling for a bike ride for their first date. Susanna was late, and though he didn’t know why, Rovins never thought she was “blowing him off.” After patiently waiting for hours, he later discovered she was in a car accident.
Their first date was in the hospital.
Both avid cyclists, Rovins said biking with his wife daily has only made cycling better for him.
“I would still love cycling because I was cycling before I met her, but now it’s even better that I have a partner to share the same experience with. So we consider every time we go out and ride a little daily adventure,” said Rovins. “It’s really great to have a life partner who’s also your life cycling partner.”
They’ve been married since 1992 and had three kids together, Anna, 28, Emme, 24, and Sacha, 20.
“They always worked. They learned a good work ethic from working here and helping me out,” said Rovins about his kids who also grew up in the bike shop, just like he and his siblings did.
Rovins said none of them wanted to take over the business and that he was happy his children decided to follow their own paths.
“All things come to an end,” said Rovins, who believes another shop will fill the void after Beacon Cycling leaves.
Rovins and his wife will follow their own retirement plans by traveling, staying fit for adventures and, of course, cycling.
GALLERY: Beacon Cycling shutting its doors
Beacon Cycling
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Beacon Cycling
Beacon Cycling
Beacon Cycling
Beacon Cycling
Beacon Cycling
Beacon Cycling
Beacon Cycling
Beacon Cycling
Beacon Cycling
Beacon Cycling
Beacon Cycling
Beacon Cycling
Beacon Cycling
Beacon Cycling
Beacon Cycling
Beacon Cycling
Beacon Cycling
Beacon Cycling
Beacon Cycling
Beacon Cycling
Beacon Cycling
Beacon Cycling
Beacon Cycling
Beacon Cycling
Beacon Cycling
Beacon Cycling
Beacon Cycling
Beacon Cycling
Contact Selena Vazquez:
609-272-7225
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.