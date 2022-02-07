Owners of Beacon Cycling in Northfield taking an alternate path — retirement

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Then, Rovins’ father, Ernest, took over his grandfather’s shop, when they started selling bike products as well. This is where he discovered his love for bikes and cycling.

“It was kind of interesting to love cycling and be able to sell and fix other people’s bikes, and that became my passion,” said Rovins. “Some people like cycling but are not into bikes, and the people that like to fix and touch the bikes aren’t really into cycling. I like the whole package because it just makes sense.”

He vividly remembers working at his dad’s shop with three of his brothers, Byron, Bob and Jay.

The four brothers eventually ended up running the family business together from 1982 to the early 2000s.

Rovins took over the business by himself, focused on having the location in Northfield, and switched over to solely the bike aspect of the business.

He later met his wife at Beacon Cycling when she came to get sized and fitted for a bike.

He says he asked her out with the line, “Would you like to go out for a bike ride?”