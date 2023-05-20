When the current owners purchased unit 1401 in the 9600 Condominium Association in Margate, they held the upper hand over other prospective buyers who would have been awestruck by the magnificent 14-story oceanfront views alone.

“We’re actually second-generation 9600 owners. My parents were there for about 40 years,” says the current owner, who purchased unit 1401 with his wife about 11 years ago. “My father and I were in business together as builder-developers (in the suburban Philadelphia area), and when he bought his unit, he made a lot of improvements to it immediately.

“Consequently, when we bought ours, we almost gutted the entire unit and rebuilt and redesigned it completely.”

What had been in vogue when the luxurious 9600 building (see 9600condo.com) first materialized on the Margate beachfront in the mid-1970s gave way to today’s coveted open-floor plan design. And with a tradesman at the helm of renovating a unit that would be self-occupied, it is doubtful more care and quality of construction went into transforming any other 9600 unit.

“We redid everything,” he says. “The whole concept of the living area changes completely when you renovate the kitchen area the way we did. And of course with that we put in all new cabinetry, countertops, appliances and lighting throughout.”

The process involved adding extra closet space in the hallway, modifying the laundry room and storage areas, and renovating both spacious bedrooms.

Magnificently renovated Margate home is cozy, contemporary and ready for summer fun As much as there is to praise about the quality of modern construction and the craftsmen who…

“The master bedroom was a major upgrade in that we reconfigured it to create a spectacular walk-in closet. Both bathrooms were changed significantly (with his-and-her vanities in the master bathroom), and we put in a pocket door instead of a swing door. We tried to approach it from a design standpoint of maximizing the space as much as we could.”

Attention to detail in both aesthetics and efficiency was derived from more than five decades of experience in the building trade, giving current ownership the magic touch in terms of restoration know-how. Fittingly, the owner is also an internationally renowned magician/mentor with several national and international awards over a six-decade career.

“We’ve owned at 9600 for 11 years and love the property, but our family is growing and we thought it was important to have a bigger space. We’re now in a position to turn this one over to someone else to love as much as we have for the past 11 years.

“One thing I know we’ll miss, though, is walking out of your living room onto the deck and seeing the ocean.”

The 9600 Condominium Association is located directly on the Margate beach, about a block north of the Longport border, a block south of Lucy the Elephant and within easy walking distance of some of the best dining establishments on Absecon Island.

Ownership amenities include garage parking; a large, lifeguard-staffed oceanfront pool open during the warmer months; a year-round, newly renovated fifth-floor fitness center with men’s and women’s locker rooms and the latest in gym equipment; a community room/clubhouse that serves as a hub for year-round socializing and special events; and a beautiful lobby featuring comfortable furniture, a koi pond and an oak baby grand piano.

The 9600 Association has 24-hour security in the elevator-equipped building and is overseen by an on-site administration team, front-desk staff and facilities professionals who maintain the grounds to the highest standards. There is also a seven-member Board of Trustees who have vested interests in the association and are dedicated, according to 9600condo.com, to being active and engaged ambassadors of the community.

To make an appointment to tour this sensational Margate condominium, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agent Paula Hartman at 609-271-7337 or Todd Gordon at 609-553-5098, or call the office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach at 609-487-7234. Prospective buyers can also email Paula at redheadedrealtor@aol.com or Todd at todd.acrealtor@gmail.com. Visit HartmanHomeTeam.com for more.

9 South Jersey homes that recently sold