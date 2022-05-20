Overturned dump truck closes part of road in Bargaintown

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An overturned dump truck has caused the closure of part of Spruce Avenue in the Bargaintown section of the township Friday.
Bargaintown Volunteer Fire Company said on social media the closure is between Mill and West Jersey avenues. Fire companies from the Cardiff section are also on the scene.
Motorists are asked to plan an alternate route at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
