Overnight travels to face lane closures on Beach Thorofare Bridge

Motorists traveling over the Beach Thorofare Bridge on Route 30 overnight Monday into Tuesday will face lane closures.
The New Jersey Department of Transportation reported Monday night that construction to the bridge will force two-lane closure by a construction barrier, in preparations for planned rehabilitation work to the structure. One lane will be maintained overnight, and by Tuesday morning, the left lane in each direction will be closed with a center work zone, NJDOT said.
Two lanes of traffic will be maintained. This configuration will be in place until the end of the year.
The project includes extending the sidewalk across the Venice Lagoon to Gramercy Avenue, as well as improvements to barrier and warning gates, railings and drainage.
Construction is being done in stages to minimize the disruption to vehicular and marine traffic. Work will be suspended during the peak summer season, with all three lanes of traffic open in each direction, NJDOT said.
The timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists can obtain updates through 511nj.org for real-time travel information and NJDOT's social media pages for travel-related news.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.