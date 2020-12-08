 Skip to main content
Overnight road closures expected for Middle Thorofare Bridge rehabilitation
Overnight road closures expected for Middle Thorofare Bridge rehabilitation

Middle Thorofare Bridge

While it remains safe for traffic, the Middle Thorofare needs to be replaced, say Cape May County officials. In August, the Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders approved a multimillion-dollar plan to replace this and other bridges.

 BILL BARLOW / for The Press

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Motorists should anticipate closures along Ocean Drive this month as construction on the bridge over Middle Thorofare is well underway by contractor South State Inc. of Bridgeton.

Cape May County Bridge Commission officials said that motorists in the area will notice the old bridge railings being demolished when weaving through the single-lane traffic pattern on the bridge.

Beginning next week, one of the more difficult phases of the project where the contractor will begin removal of the existing fender system along with the removal of large rock around the base of the piers.

Starting 9 p.m. on Dec. 14 and continuing each evening until 5 a.m. through Dec. 23 except for weekends, the bridge roadway will be closed to vehicular traffic to permit the contractor to use equipment beneath the bridge requiring the bascule span to be in the open position.

Also beginning Dec. 14 are navigational restrictions limiting bridge openings for larger vessels. Mariners are urged to review the weekly Local Notice to Mariners issued by the U.S. Coast Guard which may be found at www.navcen.uscg.gov. Mariners may also contact the bridge at 609-522-2815 or marine VHF Channel 13.

Fender piling installation will begin in January 2021, requiring additional overnight roadway closures when working beneath the bascule span.

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

