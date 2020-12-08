Overnight road closures expected for Middle Thorofare Bridge rehabilitation

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Motorists should anticipate closures along Ocean Drive this month as construction on the bridge over Middle Thorofare is well underway by contractor South State Inc. of Bridgeton.

Cape May County Bridge Commission officials said that motorists in the area will notice the old bridge railings being demolished when weaving through the single-lane traffic pattern on the bridge.

Beginning next week, one of the more difficult phases of the project where the contractor will begin removal of the existing fender system along with the removal of large rock around the base of the piers.

Starting 9 p.m. on Dec. 14 and continuing each evening until 5 a.m. through Dec. 23 except for weekends, the bridge roadway will be closed to vehicular traffic to permit the contractor to use equipment beneath the bridge requiring the bascule span to be in the open position.

Also beginning Dec. 14 are navigational restrictions limiting bridge openings for larger vessels. Mariners are urged to review the weekly Local Notice to Mariners issued by the U.S. Coast Guard which may be found at www.navcen.uscg.gov. Mariners may also contact the bridge at 609-522-2815 or marine VHF Channel 13.

Fender piling installation will begin in January 2021, requiring additional overnight roadway closures when working beneath the bascule span.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.