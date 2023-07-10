STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Route 72 is scheduled to see overnight lane closures this week as paving advances between Old South Broadway and Marsha Drive, the state Department of Transportation said Monday.
From 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday and continuing each night through Thursday at the same times, one lane on Route 72 in both directions is scheduled to be closed between the Stafford Square shopping center and Marsha Drive for micro-milling in selected spots on the road, the DOT said in a news release. At least one lane will be maintained in each direction overnight.
Paving is expected to take place overnight next week, the DOT said.
The work is part of a $2.4 million pavement preservation project that will resurface about 3 miles of Route 72 in both directions. Work is scheduled to take place Mondays through Thursdays, with paving taking place overnight beginning in July. The project is expected to be complete by the end of summer, the DOT said.
