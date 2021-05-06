Overnight closures scheduled for Middle Thorofare Bridge

LOWER TOWNSHIP — South State Construction will close the Middle Thorofare Bridge on Thursday for overnight repairs.
According to a news release from the Police Department, the company will perform repairs to the bascule span in the raised position. The road will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.
Marine vessels requiring a bridge opening are not restricted.
The bridge connects mainland Lower Township with the Diamond Beach section that borders Wildwood Crest.
— Ahmad Austin
