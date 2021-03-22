Overnight closures planned for Middle Thorofare Bridge

Overnight closures will continue through April as construction continues on the Middle Thorofare Bridge.
From now until April 9, there will be a continuous single lane alternating one-way traffic pattern. The bridge will be closed 7 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday; 9 p.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. April 6 through 5 a.m. April 7.
Drivers and vessels requiring bridge openings are advised to allow additional time and expect delays due to ongoing construction activities at the bridge.
This schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions or other factors beyond the Bridge Commission’s control.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
