Overnight blaze destroys car in Dennis Township

DENNIS TOWNSHIP - Dennisville, Woodbine and Belleplain firefighters were called to an overnight vehicle fire off Woodbine Avenue, near the Belleplain State Forest.
Support Local Journalism
First responders were dispatched to the scene just before 2 a.m. and found the vehicle off the roadway fully engulfed in flames.
The driver managed to exit the vehicle before the flames consumed the vehicle, the Dennisville Fire Company said Monday.
No injures were reported, and the portion of the road was closed for about one hour while crews were on scene, the fire company said.
Inspiria EMS and New Jersey State Police were also on hand to assist.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Eric Conklin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.