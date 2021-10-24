Over 4,000 help clean up New Jersey beaches, waterways

More than 4,000 volunteers gathered at 70 New Jersey beaches and waterways Saturday as part of Clean Ocean Action's 36th annual Fall Beach Sweeps.

The volunteers began picking up trash about 9 a.m. and wrapped up about 12:30 p.m. They spent time along shorelines from Bergen to Cape May counties.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The beach sweeps are intended to reduce litter in the marine environment, Clean Ocean Action said in a news release. Data collected during the events helps improve public awareness, change wasteful habits, enforce litter laws and improve policies to reduce sources of marine debris.

“The hard work and effort of the volunteers goes beyond leaving behind a cleaner beach," watershed program coordinator Alison Jones said. "Volunteers at the Beach Sweeps become citizen scientists, documenting a snapshot of the types and amounts of litter found on the Jersey Shore. By recording the data, they are helping us work toward a future where beach cleanups are not needed because litter is prevented at the source."

Preliminary results from Sandy Hook, which saw over 470 volunteers, showed much of the trash picked up consisted of bottle caps and lids; food and candy wrappers and bags; plastic pieces; plastic straws and stirrers; and foam pieces, Clean Ocean Action said.

Volunteers were asked to note any out-of-the-ordinary objects. Some of those items included a life jacket, a doll head, a test tube, printer ink, underwear, a religious plate, Lego bricks, burnt straws, Christmas decorations and a rabies vaccination dog tag.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.