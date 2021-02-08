Outdoor summer events in AC more likely as NJ distributes more than 1M vaccine doses

Meanwhile, New Jersey’s COVID-19 infection numbers continue to decline, with a positivity rate of 8.5% and the rate of transmission — the average number of people infected by each infectious person — down to .85.

Hospitalizations have decreased to 2,814 as of 10 p.m. Sunday and the number of patients entering the hospital is about equal to those being discharged, which Murphy said was a positive sign.

“Overall, the metrics we are seeing continue to point in the right direction,” he said, noting the importance of seeing a decline in the number of hospitalizations in reopening the economy.

Murphy, speaking to Hurley on Monday morning, said also that the downward trend was vital in his lifting of the 10 p.m. dining curfew and expanding indoor capacity to 35% ahead of Super Bowl Sunday (although he did say he had some requests from bar and restaurant owners to give a one-day Super Bowl moratorium on the rules).

"The data suggested we could do it," Murphy told Hurley, adding that variants of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom, South Africa and South America had caused a delay. "If it were not for these variants — we've got the UK variant in the state...I think we would have taken the step earlier."