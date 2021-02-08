 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Outdoor events in AC 'higher probability' for summer, Murphy says
0 comments
featured

Outdoor events in AC 'higher probability' for summer, Murphy says

{{featured_button_text}}
The Chainsmokers close out 2018 BeachFest concert series

Atlantic City closed out the 2018 BeachFest concert series on Sunday afternoon with The Chainsmokers taking over the beach. Sunday, July 29

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — If New Jersey reaches its vaccination goals by the end of the spring, outdoor events such as beach concerts and the Atlantic City Air Show will likely be able to go on, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

"Beach and Air Show higher probability than something indoors. I think something can happen indoors, but I don’t think it will be back to where we're all piled on top of each other watching a concert," Murphy said, speaking on Harry Hurley's radio show Monday to discuss the state's COVID-19 response including testing, vaccination and lifting some indoor dining restrictions ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

According to Murphy, although he had some requests from bar and restaurant owners to give a one-day Super Bowl moratorium on the 10 p.m. dining curfew, the decision to lift the restriction last week was based on the state's declining positive cases. 

"The data suggested we could do it," Murphy told Hurley, adding that variants of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom, South Africa and South America had caused a delay. "If it were not for these variants — we've got the UK variant in the state...I think we would have taken the step earlier."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Murphy and Hurley discussed the state's testing capacity, with New Jersey as one of the states performing the highest number of COVID-19 tests per capita, as well as vaccine distribution, which Murphy said is not where it needs to be because of lack of supply.

"We're doing as well as we can, under the circumstances," Murphy said. 

He said the state has over 290 different vaccine distribution points, including six mega sites, but the state could use two to three times the amount of doses it is receiving per week. He urged patience.

In addition, Murphy said that he believes the state will get to its goal of vaccinating 70% of the population — 4.7 million  people — before the summer.

"Can we get there somewhere in that Memorial Day, Fourth of July window? I think we can. It's going to be more back end than we would like," he said.

Fans at the Brantley Gilbert beach concert

Hundreds of fans waiting for the Brantley Gilbert concert to start at the Playground on the beach of Atlantic City on Thursday.    July 13, 2017   (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

1 of 22

To contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News