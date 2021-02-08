Outdoor events in AC 'higher probability' for summer, Murphy says

ATLANTIC CITY — If New Jersey reaches its vaccination goals by the end of the spring, outdoor events such as beach concerts and the Atlantic City Air Show will likely be able to go on, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

"Beach and Air Show higher probability than something indoors. I think something can happen indoors, but I don’t think it will be back to where we're all piled on top of each other watching a concert," Murphy said, speaking on Harry Hurley's radio show Monday to discuss the state's COVID-19 response including testing, vaccination and lifting some indoor dining restrictions ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

According to Murphy, although he had some requests from bar and restaurant owners to give a one-day Super Bowl moratorium on the 10 p.m. dining curfew, the decision to lift the restriction last week was based on the state's declining positive cases.

"The data suggested we could do it," Murphy told Hurley, adding that variants of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom, South Africa and South America had caused a delay. "If it were not for these variants — we've got the UK variant in the state...I think we would have taken the step earlier."

