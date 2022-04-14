Outdoor dining up in the air in Somers Point

SOMERS POINT — For many restaurants, the expansion of outdoor dining was a lifeline that allowed them to withstand the massive blow the COVID-19 pandemic dealt to their family businesses.

That was the case in this bayfront community, where restaurants opened their doors and took their tables to the parking lots and outdoor spaces, maintaining a vibrant dining scene just outside Ocean City.

That was two years ago.

But while many in the area enjoy the perks of outdoor dining, some residents say there are less appealing aspects of the outdoor dining scene, like trash, noise, traffic and loud music.

“We felt bad that they were closed, and we were happy that, you know, they could have the outdoor dining, but these past few years have been a holy hell,” said Teresa Doebley, one of several residents in the Bay Avenue Historic District who believe outdoor dining is getting out of hand.

City officials, however, don’t agree.

In March, the city amended an ordinance that will allow for the expansion of outdoor dining to restaurants in any zoning district, while also establishing guidelines for how outdoor dining should be executed, such as the amount of space and time allowed for outdoor dining.

City Council President Janice Johnston said outdoor dining has been a boon for the town, with many people enjoying it, including new visitors. Equally important was that the outdoor seating kept businesses from closing.

“Most if not all restaurants took advantage of outdoor dining,” Johnston said. “They had to survive, and people enjoy it.”

Johnston said the city has gotten few complaints about outdoor dining arrangements.

“They are meeting city requirements and all other requirements like ADA and public health,” Johnston said.

Count Doebley as one who has complained.

She lives on Miller Lane, a narrow alley of a street with a posted speed limit of 10 mph that connects Bay Avenue to Shore Road, but not before bisecting Josie Kelly’s Public House and its parking lot.

Doebley said outdoor dining there and at other nearby locations has brought loud noise through the evening as cars idle or prowl for parking, sometimes clipping a parked car in the process.

She and other residents have maintained that bars, including Josie Kelly’s, The Point and Caroline’s by the Bay, are disturbing the neighborhood with their outdoor dining.

No one from The Point or Caroline’s could be reached for comment.

Dermot Lloyd, owner of Josie Kelly’s, said he has been working to address neighbors’ issues regarding noise, traffic and lighting, although he “can’t make everyone happy.”

“99.9% of people support us, but there are some people that aren’t happy, so we have to address their issues and work with them,” Lloyd said.

Many of the complaints neighbors have had about the bar, like noise and lighting, have already been addressed and comply with all required ordinances, he said.

From Lloyd’s perspective, the main issue for the bar is how small Miller Lane is.

“The road is so small, if two cars are parked on each side, people have to back all the way out,” said Lloyd, who added his main priority was safety.

Doebley said the bar uses its second parking lot as an outdoor dining area, which has caused more commotion.

“Now Josie Kelly’s wants to divert the traffic onto our little street that’s 22 feet wide. We have six houses on the street, on each side,” said Doebley, who added that people drive over their property, like their sidewalks.

“I don’t think the parking lot is an appropriate place for live music and dining, especially when they have a big building inside. They don’t need to use the outside,” said Glenn Becotte, also of Miller Lane.

Lloyd said traffic on the lane has always been a problem since the lane is small, and that he’s offered to solve that problem using some of his own property.

“We reached out to everyone with plans. We hired a traffic engineer, spoke to residents, but everyone refused to meet with us,” Lloyd said. “I can assure you, the city can vouch that we’re really not rambunctious people ripping shots.”

Councilman Sean McGuigan echoed Lloyd and Johnston regarding the public’s response.

“The overwhelming majority of feedback regarding the outdoor dining was very positive. Many residents appreciated the new feature,” he said.

The updates to the laws include not just the outdoor dining rules but noise ordinances.

“Some of our ordinances date back to the 1960s and reference things like ‘saloons’ and ‘dance halls,’” Johnston said.

There are also changes, based on public feedback, “to make outside dining a bigger part of our restaurant and entertainment offerings in the city,” McGuigan said. “The hope is to balance the needs of the businesses with the concerns of the residential neighborhoods. I think that there are plenty of safeguards in place to do that. And we will continue to monitor as it begins to be implemented.”

One of the proposed updates to the dining ordinance would be that restaurants will need to provide plans for their anticipated outdoor dining scenario and get the city’s approval before putting those plans into motion.

Doebley and Bencotte don’t feel the city is listening to them, nor do they have confidence the new rules will make things better, with Doebley disputing the assertions that establishments are following all the rules.

“Everyone calls the police, but nothing stops,” Doebley said about her and her neighbors’ attempts to get something done. “It’s terrible to be treated this way.”

She said they’ve written letters to the owner, talked to the owner over the phone and brought the issue up at council meetings.

Bencotte said the city could fix problems by limiting outdoor dining and loud music, since a “parking lot is not an appropriate place to serve dinner.”

They plan to attend the next council meeting Thursday and keep discussing the issue until their concerns are addressed.

Doebley said she and her neighbors have just been putting up with it, “and I think people should know what’s happening over there.”

