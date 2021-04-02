Outdoor capacity limits increase Friday

Continued increases in the capacity limits of various indoor and outdoor events went into effect Friday, per Gov. Phil Murphy's announcement on Monday.
Outdoor gathering limits increased from 50 people to 200, Murphy said during a COVID-19 briefing. The limit for large venues also went up from 10% to 20%, and the threshold seating capacity for venues to be considered large venues went down to 5,000 to 2,500.
Additionally, outdoor venue capacity increased from 15% to 30%.
Religious services, political activities, weddings, funerals and memorial services remain uncapped; and the indoor limit for restaurants, gyms and health clubs, recreational facilities and arcades, and personal care businesses remains at 50%.
