 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Outdoor capacity limits increase Friday
0 comments

Outdoor capacity limits increase Friday

{{featured_button_text}}
spt_HSFB

COVID-19 limits on outdoor gatherings kept the stands sparse during Thursday’s game. Normally, Holy Spirit coach A.J. Russo says, they’d have 3,500 to 4,000 people at the game.

Continued increases in the capacity limits of various indoor and outdoor events went into effect Friday, per Gov. Phil Murphy's announcement on Monday.

Outdoor gathering limits increased from 50 people to 200, Murphy said during a COVID-19 briefing. The limit for large venues also went up from 10% to 20%, and the threshold seating capacity for venues to be considered large venues went down to 5,000 to 2,500.

Additionally, outdoor venue capacity increased from 15% to 30%.

Religious services, political activities, weddings, funerals and memorial services remain uncapped; and the indoor limit for restaurants, gyms and health clubs, recreational facilities and arcades, and personal care businesses remains at 50%.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Smugglers drop children over US border barrier

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News