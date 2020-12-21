Our picks for a perfect holiday dinner in South Jersey

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! And in a year like 2020, that’s not saying much, but COVID or no COVID, the holidays will always find a way to feel magical and fill our hearts with holiday cheer. And though the guest list may be a bit smaller this year, the spirit of the holiday remains as strong as ever.

And let’s face it: It wouldn’t be Christmas without Christmas dinner. So in honor of the tradition, we have put together a list of our picks for a few great restaurants to dine during the holiday season. Everything from elegant sit-down dinners to casual meals and great spots to grab holiday takeout are covered. And really, after all the stress that 2020 has put you under, why not leave the cooking to someone else this year?

Seating is limited and demand is high — we recommend you call ahead to make advance reservations at any restaurant on this list.

