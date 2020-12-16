Others join lawsuit against Ventnor COVID-testing lab that initiated FBI warning

The manager of a cleaning company working at the Atlantic City Airport and a school bus driver and his wife from Galloway have joined a lawsuit filed last week against a now-shuttered diagnostic lab in Ventnor claiming the company put profits over people and gave out fraudulent tests for coronavirus.
Dana Kares of Margate, represented by attorney Stephen P. DeNittis, filed the initial complaint Thursday in Atlantic County Superior Court alleging the Teterboro, Bergen County-based Infinity Diagnostic Laboratory duped “thousands” of people out of $75 each by knowingly providing antibody blood tests for the coronavirus but advertising them as “rapid” tests that could detect the virus.
According to an amended complaint filed in Atlantic County Superior Court Tuesday, Philip Naylor of Egg Harbor Township, who manages 60 employees who sanitize the Federal Aviation Administration tech center and Atlantic City Airport, said he received what he was told was "rapid finger-stick COVID test" for $75 from Infinity Diagnostic Laboratory in Ventnor on Nov. 22.
Likewise, Thomas and Bonnie Young of Galloway Township were tested at the facility on Dec. 1 with the "finger-stick antibody test" after learning their daughter tested positive for COVID-19. Thomas Young is a part-time bus driver.
"Thomas and Bonnie Young went to the Infinity facility in Ventnor, where they were offered both the nasal swab test and the rapid finger stick test. They both purchased the nasal swab test. However, after the nasal swab test, they were told the results would take several days. Defendant’s employees told the Youngs they would know if they had COVID in 10 minutes if they also did the finger stick test as well," the complaint reads.
The complaint seeks to have the judge designate the suit as a class action to include anyone who purchased finger-stick tests from Infinity in Atlantic County since March 1. The lawsuit also seeks refunds for such testing and to have the court direct Infinity to pay the costs of the retesting the FBI has said should be undertaken.
According to the suit, Kares purchased the finger-prick tests advertised as rapid tests for COVID-19 for herself and two family members at $75 each from the Infinity lab in Ventnor on Aug. 2.
“According to witnesses, the facility refused to accept credit or debit card payments and required any payments or insurance co-pays to be paid in cash,” the suit states.
The company opened a shop at 6715 Atlantic Avenue in Ventnor in September. In early December, the FBI issued a warning to customers of the location that they should be retested for the coronavirus if they received the so-called "rapid test." The FBI warning said that the finger-prick tests for COVID-19 are to determine if the patient has antibodies and should not be used to determine if a person is currently infected with the coronavirus.
NBC10 News reported the building was raided by the FBI on Dec. 3.
