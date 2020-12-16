Others join lawsuit against Ventnor COVID-testing lab that initiated FBI warning

The manager of a cleaning company working at the Atlantic City Airport and a school bus driver and his wife from Galloway have joined a lawsuit filed last week against a now-shuttered diagnostic lab in Ventnor claiming the company put profits over people and gave out fraudulent tests for coronavirus.

Dana Kares of Margate, represented by attorney Stephen P. DeNittis, filed the initial complaint Thursday in Atlantic County Superior Court alleging the Teterboro, Bergen County-based Infinity Diagnostic Laboratory duped “thousands” of people out of $75 each by knowingly providing antibody blood tests for the coronavirus but advertising them as “rapid” tests that could detect the virus.

According to an amended complaint filed in Atlantic County Superior Court Tuesday, Philip Naylor of Egg Harbor Township, who manages 60 employees who sanitize the Federal Aviation Administration tech center and Atlantic City Airport, said he received what he was told was "rapid finger-stick COVID test" for $75 from Infinity Diagnostic Laboratory in Ventnor on Nov. 22.

Likewise, Thomas and Bonnie Young of Galloway Township were tested at the facility on Dec. 1 with the "finger-stick antibody test" after learning their daughter tested positive for COVID-19. Thomas Young is a part-time bus driver.