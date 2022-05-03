OSHA calls on businesses to amend fall hazards following Ocean City worker's death

After a worker’s fatal fall Monday at Gillian’s Wonderland Pier in Ocean City, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which is investigating the incident, is asking business owners to take a second and look for possible fall hazards.
“Yesterday’s fatal fall is a tragic reminder of the importance of protecting workers from fall hazards,” said OSHA Area Director in Marlton Paula Dixon-Roderick. “Worker falls are preventable with the use of proper fall protection.”
Elevated falls are a leading cause of death for construction workers, accounting for 351 of the 1,008 fatalities recorded in 2020 Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Thirty-eight fatal falls in New Jersey have been reported since June 2020, OSHA said in a news release.
Robert W. Sanger, 62, of Pittsgrove, Salem County, died at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point after falling from a lift connected to the Jersey Shore amusement park’s Ferris wheel. Sanger was employed by Cargo Tech International, of Swedesboro, Gloucester County, Ocean City officials said Monday.
Ocean City Fire Department EMTs were called to the park shortly after 10:30 a.m.
It’s unclear how Sanger fell, and OSHA’s probe continues.
Mayor and park owner Jay Gillian said the company is cooperating with “all appropriate authorities” to investigate the incident, and would release more information when it becomes available.
