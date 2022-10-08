Organizers cancel North Wildwood country music festival

NORTH WILDWOOD — Citing inflation and the general difficulty of putting on events since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Anglesea Irish Society on Friday said it is canceling future editions of its Boots at the Beach Country Music Festival.

In an announcement posted to Facebook, the society said, "While our charitable nonprofit organization has enjoyed bringing country music to the North Wildwood entertainment district for the last several years to raise funds to support the communities of Greater Cape May County, inflated product costs in a post-pandemic world have also played a large role in the decision we have to make today."

Held Sept. 16-18 this year, the last edition of Boots at the Beach offered three days of live country music, vendors, dancing, crafts and food, and was free to attend.

The first Boots at the Beach was held in 2015. The event was canceled in 2018 due to bad weather and in 2020 due to COVID.

"Our organization experienced constraints as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," the society said in its announcement. "Those constraints led us to cancel events for public health reasons ... which also resulted in our organization operating at a multiyear decrease in charitable funds that helped to support community donations, scholarships and public outreach."

Country music is a draw in the Wildwoods, as evidenced by the annual Barefoot Country Music Fest that fills the beach in neighboring Wildwood. That festival is scheduled to return next year with headliners Blake Shelton and Darius Rucker.

The Anglesea Irish Society also puts on the Irish Fall Festival and an annual Bonfire on the Beach in North Wildwood.