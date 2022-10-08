Organizers cancel North Wildwood country music festival

Press staff reports
NORTH WILDWOOD — Citing inflation and the general difficulty of putting on events since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Anglesea Irish Society on Friday said it is canceling future editions of its Boots at the Beach Country Music Festival.
In
an announcement posted to Facebook, the society said, "While our charitable nonprofit organization has enjoyed bringing country music to the North Wildwood entertainment district for the last several years to raise funds to support the communities of Greater Cape May County, inflated product costs in a post-pandemic world have also played a large role in the decision we have to make today."
Held Sept. 16-18 this year, the last edition of Boots at the Beach offered three days of live country music, vendors, dancing, crafts and food, and was free to attend.
The first Boots at the Beach was held in 2015. The event was canceled in 2018 due to bad weather and in 2020 due to COVID.
WILDWOOD — Country singer Darius Rucker is set to take the stage next year as a headliner fo…
"Our organization experienced constraints as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," the society said in its announcement. "Those constraints led us to cancel events for public health reasons ... which also resulted in our organization operating at a multiyear decrease in charitable funds that helped to support community donations, scholarships and public outreach."
Country music is a draw in the Wildwoods, as evidenced by the annual Barefoot Country Music Fest that fills the beach in neighboring Wildwood. That festival is scheduled to return next year with headliners Blake Shelton and Darius Rucker.
The Anglesea Irish Society also puts on the Irish Fall Festival and an annual Bonfire on the Beach in North Wildwood.
PHOTOS Barefoot Country Music Festival in Wildwood
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue. (l-r) Zach Berg, Kaitlyn Hoover, and Zoey Berg, all of Hagerstown PA, waiting for the main act to begin at 3pm.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue. (l-r) Kristi Shane and Lori Lunger of Hunterton County, waiting for the main stage act to perform at 3pm.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue. Mallory Devinney of Delaware County PA gets setup for a USMC pull-up challenge.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Aundrea Munt, of Waretown, plays a round of cornhole toss. More than 20,000 fans were expected to attend the four-day event.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue. (l-r) Angie Bradley from Asbury, and Olivia Bosko from Howell.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Chase Rondeau, of Norristown, Pennsylvania, tries a pullup challenge at the U.S. Marine Corp tent at the festival.
MATTHEW STRABUK photos, FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue. (l-r) Brittany Boyle, David Smith, Addisyn Smith, 8, and Kathy Smith, seasonal residents as well from Voorhees and Philadelphia, pose by the BCMF sign at the entrance to festival.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Dean and Kelly Delisa, of Trenton, snap a photo while the band Bowman performs Saturday at the Barefoot Country Music Festival on the beach in Wildwood. The four-day event concludes Sunday night.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue. (l-r) Karl Vollmer and Brandan Kane of Poughkeepise trying to hit the bullseye with an axe.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue. Terry August of Forty Fort PA, taking part in a 360 degree camera shot.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue. Kayleigh Munt of Waretown playing a round of cornhole toss.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue. (l-r) Don and Denise Peterson of Jamesburg PA, waiting in front of the main stage for the headline act.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue. (l-r) Kodey and Nicole Biscoe of Maryland, waiting for the first act at 3pm to play on the mainstage.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
The Barefoot Country Music Festival, held in June on the Wildwood beach, is one of the city’s biggest summer events and is planned to return next year.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Fans capture a performance at the Barefoot Country Music Festival on the beach in Wildwood on Saturday.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
The festival lineup includes established stars but also up-and-coming performers.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
More than 40 performers were scheduled to appear throughout the festival, which had several stages set up.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.