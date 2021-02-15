Organizers cancel annual Bayfest event in Somers Point for second year in a row

SOMERS POINT — Organizers of Bayfest said ongoing safety concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic have led to the cancellation of the event.

This marks the second year that the event, billed as South Jersey's largest single-day festival, was cancelled because of the pandemic.

“This was not an easy choice," Geoffrey Hieb, chairman of the Bayfest committee said in a news release. "Each year, this event brings our community together. With everything that’s been going on in the world, togetherness is what we really need, but safety comes first."

This year's decision followed meetings by the Bayfest committee with local, county, and health officials.

The event generates money that has been used to fund special projects, such as playground equipment at the public beach, banners over Bay Avenue, improvements to Bud Kern Field and donations to the Mainland Regional High School.

Considered a showcase for historic Bay Avenue, Bayfest typically draws more than 50,000 people each year. The event features food, live music, vendors and informational displays by nonprofits and environmental groups.